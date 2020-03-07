What to quaran-stream if you're staying in to avoid coronavirus

Following the cancellation of large events including SXSW and Miami's Ultra Music Festival, not to mention the postponement of James Bond movie No Time to Die from April to November and delay of various conferences due to the spread of COVID-19, a.k.a. coronavirus, we wouldn't blame you if you wanted to take some extra precautions and avoid large crowds of people for a bit. The virus, which has caused more than 3,400 deaths (the number of those who've recovered is much larger, nearing 60,000), is expected to continue spreading.

So, what to do if you're imposing a self-quarantine? Sure, you can always Marie Kondo your home, but you may also wonder what TV shows are worth watching. So EW has compiled a list of things to quaran-stream, as we're calling it.

Love Is Blind (available on Netflix)

When it gets to day three of your self-imposed quarantine and talking to the walls starts to become an appealing option, take comfort in knowing that some people have found love doing the exact same thing! Netflix's Love Is Blind is the perfect isolation binge because — beyond being aggressively addictive — it’s also quarantine relatable: On the show, people spend time alone in a pod without physical contact with others… See? Doesn’t it sound like your current situation? If relatability isn’t enough to draw you in, here’s the gist: Guys and girls talk to one another through a wall of frosted glass, then (insanely!) decide that because of the “emotional connection” they’ve made (without ever seeing one another!!), the logical next step is to propose, then meet face-to-face and — of course — get married just four weeks later. So do those relationships last and in doing so prove love really is blind? Take a break from wall talking and watch to see. —Ruth Kinane

The Circle (available on Netflix)

It’s almost a little too on the nose — you’re stuck at home, so you’re going to have to watch reality show contestants cloistered in their tiny apartments only interact with others through social media via a platform dubbed “The Circle." But don’t feel too bad for our (voluntary) quarantinees, because there’s 100k waiting for the one person who doesn’t get “blocked” by their fellow players at the end.

The competitors are fun and easy to root for (like my man Shooby!) and it’s genuinely fascinating watching Netflix’s digital answer to Big Brother show how social media can affect — and warp — peoples’ perceptions of likability, friendship, trust, and more. I binged the 12 hilarious and enthralling episodes at home in about two nights, so for those relegated to their couch for a week, you’ll feel like you’re actually competing in The Circle, and therefore avoiding real-world problems. —Rachel Yang

The Hour (Acorn TV)

Abi Morgan (The Iron Lady) won an Emmy for writing this BBC drama about a fictional news program in Cold-War era England. Bursting with British prestige talent including Romola Garai, Ben Whishaw, Dominic West, Anna Chancellor, Andrew Scott, Vanessa Kirby, Peter Capaldi, and more, the two-season show combined the righteous defenses of journalism of shows like The Newsroom with the slick period piece vibes of Mad Men. Season 1 plays like a cold-war thriller à la John Le Carre, while season 2 is slicker and packaged with a Goodfellas gangster vibe. At the heart of the series is the yearning between best friends Bel (Garai) and Freddie (Whishaw), a swoony star-crossed romance that hits you right in the feels. Add in an impassioned defense of great journalism/a free press, gripping mysteries, a takedown of capitalistic greed, and to-die-for period-accurate sets and costumes, and the show is practically perfect. Its only shortcoming is that it was abruptly canceled by the BBC and ends on a cliffhanger. Regardless, the fictional program that shares its name with the series boasts, “It’s The Hour you can’t miss,” and we couldn’t agree more. —Maureen Lee Lenker

Person of Interest (available on Netflix)

I firmly believe the key to a good hibernation — whether during a public health crisis or over a cold holiday weekend — is a solid procedural. Usually, you can count on USA Network to help with that because there’s always either a Law & Order: SVU or NCIS marathon on, but you deserve and can do better. That’s where CBS’ twisty, smart, and excellent Person of Interest comes in [*smashes Upgrade button*].

Sure, everyone is obsessed with Jonathan Nolan’s current technology-focused drama Westworld, but his previous series is far more entertaining and gripping. The five-season show followed Harold Finch, a reclusive billionaire-genius (Michael Emerson) who created an artificially intelligent surveillance system (a.k.a. the Machine) and teamed up with an ex-CIA agent (Jim Caviezel) and NYPD detective (Taraji P. Henson) to stop crimes before they happened. At first, this was your typical CBS procedural, but eventually it took on a sci-fi bent and became one of the most prescient shows about (and critical of) our surveillance state and even predicted Snowden! With the addition of Amy Acker and Sarah Shahi to the cast, and a second and less benevolent A.I., the series reached new heights as it effortlessly balanced its A.I. vs. A.I. story with another about police corruption. What makes it so thrilling is that you have to watch every episode because the cases of the week almost always ended up tying into the two larger arcs in surprising ways. By the end, you’ll be surprised how much you’ve come to care for the Machine. —Chancellor Agard

Stargate SG-1 (available on Hulu and Amazon Prime)

Need a break from the woes of Planet Earth? Focus on the woes of other planets instead while you binge the sometimes cheesy but always heartfelt sci-fi classic, Stargate SG-1. With enough seasons to produce a bedsore if you’re not careful, SG-1 follows a motley team of explorers who travel across the galaxy using a wormhole device called a Stargate. Scrapes, japes, and high-stakes adventures are never in short supply, but like all the best science fiction, what makes SG-1 special is its heart. Found families, scrappy underdogs beating the odds, aliens adopting cats — if you want wholesome, this show delivers. And, more poignantly now than ever, SG-1 always manages to look at the future of humanity with an unshakeable optimism. —Meg Smitherman

