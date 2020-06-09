Cops TV series canceled after 31 years in wake of protests

Cops type TV Show network Fox genre Reality

Cops has been canceled.

Paramount Network has decided to dump the long-running true-crime reality TV series.

Cops was already pulled from the cable channel after nationwide protests of police brutality and racism following the death of George Floyd on May 25.

Now the network confirms the series has been permanently shelved. "Cops is not on the Paramount Network and we don’t have any current or future plans for it to return," a network spokesperson said.

Cops was headed into its 33rd season and has aired more than 1,100 episodes. The series premiered in 1989 and ran for 25 seasons on Fox.

In 2013, Fox canceled the show and cable network Spike TV picked it back up. Spike TV was rebranded as Paramount Network in 2018.

More to come...

