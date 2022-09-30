The late rapper's voice will appear in one episode of Hulu's reboot of the series.

Coolio recorded new Futurama dialogue and music as KwanzaaBot before his death

Late rapper Coolio's voice will live on in Hulu's Futurama revival.

Series producer David X. Cohen confirmed to EW that the Grammy-winning "Gangsta's Paradise" artist will return as KwanzaaBot in one episode of the streaming service's animated reboot, reprising a role he originated on the Fox show's original run back in 2001.

The 59-year-old musician recorded his dialogue — as well as Futurama-themed rapping over the episode's closing credits — before he died Wednesday.

Cohen also told EW via email that the episode will include a dedication to Coolio.

"All of us at Futurama send our sincere condolences to Coolio's family, friends, and fans. He was one of our favorite guests, always upbeat and enthusiastic," Cohen wrote. "This news was especially shocking since he looked and sounded great when we saw him in the studio just a few weeks ago, for what was an especially fun session. I thanked him for returning to do the part once again, and he said, 'Everybody loves KwanzaaBot.' It was an honor to have gotten the chance to work with him."

Cohen's words join a wealth of celebrity tributes to Coolio in the wake of his death. Michelle Pfeiffer, who starred in the 1995 film Dangerous Minds, wrote on Instagram that she was "heartbroken" over the death of the artist, who contributed "Gangsta's Paradise" to the movie's soundtrack.

Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell, who collaborated with Coolio on the theme song for their beloved comedy series Kenan & Kel, also remembered the rapper after his passing.

"Wait, now Coolio!!! Damn homie!!! Rest in Power!!!"" Thompson wrote in an Instagram story, while Mitchell posted: "Rest in Heaven @coolio ! We recently spoke a few months ago laughing and having such a good time. So many great memories with you, bro! That time first meeting you on 'All That' cracking up in a Good Burger Sketch then you bringing me on stage after your performance to freestyle. Then later creating the legendary 'Kenan and Kel' theme song for @kenanthompson and I. You did an interview the day of filming the intro on Big Boys Neighborhood and all of Los Angeles was at Universal Studios city walk it was a party!!"

Coolio's Futurama episode is expected to air sometime in 2023.

With reporting by Ashley Boucher

