Remembering one of Coolio's best bops, the Kenan & Kel theme song

"Aww, here it goes..."

Among those paying tribute to Coolio after the "Gangsta's Paradise" rapper's shocking death at 59 are fans of beloved Nickelodeon series Kenan & Kel, including one of its stars.

Included in his many achievements, the actor and rapper, whose cause of death has not yet been made public, famously created the catchy theme song for recently reunited Good Burger stars Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell's teenage buddy sitcom, which ran from 1996-2000.

"Wait, now Coolio!!!" Thompson lamented in an Instagram Story shortly after the news broke on Wednesday night. "Damn homie!!! Rest in Power!!!" the Saturday Night Live star wrote on a subsequent slide.

Image Kenan Thompson, Coolio, and Kel Mitchell | Credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Back in the '90s, fresh off his success with the Grammy-winning track "Gangsta's Paradise," the kids' network reached out to the rapper to create the theme for the All That duo's next show. The musician came up with the catchy song, "Aw, Here It Goes," named after one of Mitchell's catchphrases, and he even appeared in the opening credits to perform it alongside the young stars.

"Shout out to Coolio," Thompson told EW in 2016 for a 20th anniversary celebration of the show. "It was the best. He had been on All That before at that point, so we felt like we knew him. That's how you are when you're young, 'Oh yeah, Coolio's my best friend.'"

"That hook, the song still holds up today," Mitchell told EW in the same interview. "When I do [comedy] shows I'll play the Kenan & Kel theme song and come out to the stage to that or I've even been in the club and they play it."

Coolio had also been known to play the song at his show's over the years.

Enjoy the theme song below:

