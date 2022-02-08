The Hulu and BBC Three limited series debuts in May.

Love and friendship get messy in first teaser for Conversations With Friends

Love hurts in the first teaser for Hulu and BBC Three's upcoming limited series Conversations With Friends.

An adaptation of Sally Rooney's best-selling novel of the same name, the 12-episode drama series centers on Frances (Alison Oliver), a 21-year-old college student navigating a series of relationships that force her to confront her vulnerabilities for the first time.

Frances and her ex-girlfriend — now best friend — Bobbi (Sasha Lane) are inseparable. When they meet new friends Melissa (Jemima Kirke) and her husband, Nick (Joe Alwyn), Melissa and Bobbi develop a flirtation while Frances and Nick embark on an intense secret affair, testing the bond between Frances and Bobbi and forcing reconsiderations of the self.

The intensity is front and center in the newest trailer released on Tuesday, which dives into the not so unrequited love between the four central characters. The creative team behind Rooney's acclaimed TV adaptation of Normal People reunite for the series debuting in May: Lenny Abrahamson directs and executive produces, while Alice Birch writes.

Leanne Welham also directs, while Mark O'Halloran, Meadhbh McHugh, and Susan Soon He Stanton write alongside Birch. Ed Guiney, Emma Norton, and Andrew Lowe executive produce alongside Abrahamson, while Catherine Magee and Jeanie Igoe produce.

"Sally Rooney perfectly and beautifully captures the complicated dynamics of relationships in her stories," Beatrice Springborn, vice president of content at Hulu, previously said in a statement. "After bringing that to life in Normal People to an overwhelmingly positive response, we are honored to do the same with Conversations With Friends."

Watch the trailer for Conversations With Friends above.