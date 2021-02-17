Joe Alwyn, Jemima Kirke, Alison Oliver, and Sasha Lane cast in Hulu's Conversations With Friends

The cast of the BBC Three and Hulu's adaptation of Conversations With Friends has been announced.

On Wednesday, the BBC and Hulu shared the news that Alison Oliver, Sasha Lane (Utopia), Joe Alwyn (A Christmas Carol), and Jemima Kirke (Girls) have been cast in the four lead roles in the upcoming adaptation of Sally Rooney's best-selling debut novel. The 12-part series will be helmed by Oscar-nominated director Lenny Abrahamson, who also directed six episodes of the hugely popular adaptation of Rooney's Normal People, starring Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones.

Image zoom Credit: Hulu (4)

Conversations with Friends follows Frances (Oliver), a 21-year-old college student, as she navigates a series of relationships that force her to confront her own vulnerabilities for the first time and her ex-girlfriend, now best friend, the self-assured and outspoken Bobbi (Lane). The inseparable Frances and Bobbi are performing a spoken word poetry show together in Dublin when they meet Melissa (Kirke), and older writer, who is fascinated by the pair. As Bobbi and Frances start spending time with Melissa and her husband, Nick (Alwyn), a handsome but reserved actor, Melissa and Bobbi quickly start flirting with each other openly, while Nick and Frances embark on an intense secret affair. Soon the affair begins to test the bond between Frances and Bobbi, forcing Frances to reconsider her sense of self, and the friendship she holds so dear.

"I feel so excited to be collaborating with four such superb actors to bring Sally's brilliant novel to the screen," said Abrahamson in a statement. "Over the last few months it has been a privilege to work alongside Element Pictures and our extraordinary team of writers to get the scripts to a point where we all feel so excited to start shooting."

Production on the series will begin later in 2021, with the show scheduled to premiere in 2022 on Hulu in the U.S., and on BBC Three and BBC One in the U.K.