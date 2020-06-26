Normal People team reuniting to adapt Sally Rooney's Conversations With Friends for Hulu

Pencil this in for your next obsession: Hulu has picked up an adaptation of Conversations With Friends, Sally Rooney's acclaimed 2017 debut novel, from the creative team that brought Rooney's phenomenon Normal People to the screen.

The 12-episode limited series, produced in association with BBC Three, will be led by director Lenny Abrahamson and writer Alice Birch, who also spearheaded the Normal People series. (Birch wrote or co-wrote all but one of the episodes, and Abrahamson directed the first six.)

"Sally Rooney perfectly and beautifully captures the complicated dynamics of relationships in her stories," Beatrice Springborn, vice president of content at Hulu, said in a statement. "After bringing that to life in Normal People to an overwhelmingly positive response, we are honored to do the same with Conversations With Friends."

Rooney's novel tells the tale of two Dublin college students, best friends Frances and Bobbi, who are drawn into a strange and sexually charged relationship with an older married couple. The resulting love triangles upend their lives over the course of a semester packed with dinner parties, beach houses, and torrid affairs. While the book did not generate the same level of buzz as Rooney's follow-up, it helped put the author on the map and earned multiple award nominations.

Normal People, the series, debuted to widespread acclaim in April, with particular praise for lead actors Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones. You can binge the whole thing on Hulu now, if you're looking to get completely emotionally wrecked ahead of the weekend.