Watch Connie Britton return to 9-1-1 in season 3 finale trailer

9-1-1 type TV Show network Fox

Connie Britton is finally back on 9-1-1, y'all!

The actor will return to Ryan Murphy's Fox drama in the two-part season 3 finale as former emergency call dispatcher Abby Clark, and the first footage of her long-awaited homecoming has just arrived. But it looks like Abby is going to find herself on the other end of a 9-1-1 call for once, landing smack dab in the middle of a major train crash.

Abby was last seen at the end of season 1 when she left for Ireland, as Britton's one-year deal came to a close. Jennifer Love Hewitt filled Britton's void as new 9-1-1 call operator Maddie Kendall in season 2, and based on the trailer, the two women might even come face-to-face (well, more like voice-to-voice) if Maddie fields Abby's call.

When Abby left in season 1, she took any chance of closure for her relationship with Buck (Oliver Stark) with her. Hopefully her return will also tie up any loose ends for Buck, as he's been struggling to figure out his life without her.

The two-part season finale of 9-1-1 begins Monday, May 4, at 8 p.m. ET on Fox, and concludes the following week. Watch the trailer above.

