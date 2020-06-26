NBC orders remotely filmed comedy series Connecting from Blindspot creator

Art is about to imitate life in the time of the coronavirus pandemic. NBC has ordered Connecting to series, making it the first remotely filmed scripted comedy series on a broadcast network during the COVID-19 shutdown, EW has confirmed.

Connecting is an ensemble comedy about a group of friends trying to stay close (and sane) through video chats as they share the highs and lows of these extraordinary times. Since it's going to be entirely recorded remotely, the series is able to go into production while most other projects are on hold due to the pandemic. Other remote series that have been developed during the global pandemic are Netflix's anthology series Social Distance from Orange Is the New Black's Jenji Kohan and Freeform's Love in the Time of Corona from The Fosters and Good Trouble co-creator Joanna Johnson.

The new single camera series is written and executive produced by Blindspot creator Martin Gero and his frequent collaborator Brendan Gall and has been given a straight-to-series order for eight episodes from Universal Television.

Gero's Blindspot is currently airing its fifth and final season on NBC. Most recently, Gero and Gall teamed up for Netflix's The Lovebirds starring Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani.

