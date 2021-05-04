Conan Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Coco is preparing to go go.

Conan O'Brien will host his TBS late-night talk show Conan for the last time on June 24, the network announced Monday. The shows leading up to his grand farewell will feature all sorts of special guests, culminating in an hourlong finale that will celebrate the last 11 years of Conan.

O'Brien has a history far beyond Conan, of course; he's currently the longest-tenured late-night host on American TV, having assumed the reins of NBC's Late Night franchise following David Letterman's departure to CBS in 1993. He staked out that slot with clever comedy for 16 years before a brief stint hosting The Tonight Show in 2009. In 2010, he started anew on cable with Conan.

O'Brien will continue his popular Conan Without Border travel specials — which have sent him everywhere from Italy to Greenland to Korea — in some form on TBS. He'll also re-emerge on HBO Max with a variety-style series down the road. And O'Brien cohosts the podcast Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend, which premiered in 2018.

