Someone robbed the set of Conan: 'What kind of new low is this?'

Conan type TV Show network TBS genre Late Night

In very 2020 news, the set of Conan O'Brien's show was burglarized.

The late-night host shared the story of the robbery during Monday night's episode of Conan. The crew was set to shoot at the historic Largo Theater in Los Angeles when the incident happened. "We come to this theater because we thought, 'Theaters are in trouble, let's revive a theater, let's keep it going, seems like a nice thing to do,'" explained O'Brien. "What happens? We get here this morning and we find out that someone broke into our little theater and took some of our equipment, some of the equipment we use to make the show. We got robbed!"

The show's field producer then chimed in to share that the burglars had taken laptops — that the crew uses to do virtual interviews with guests via Zoom— and the slate that they use to call "action." "That's the lowest," said O'Brien, adding that whoever broke in had to stare at some 305 cardboard cutouts of exuberant fans that they have in place of a real-life audience.

"This kind of s--- isn't happening to other big-time late-night shows," complained the host. "No one breaks into The Tonight Show and steals all the equipment. We've become this garage band that drives around. We've got our van and we parked it in an alley and someone broke in and took our amps...This would never happen to Kimmel or Fallon or any of those guys."

Despite the loss and inconvenience it caused, O'Brien did find the whole thing pretty entertaining: "Just for the laugh alone, maybe it's worth it."

Watch the clip above.

Related content: