Conan O'Brien will begin hosting his TBS show from a comedy club

Conan O'Brien is all set to be the first late-night host to start filming in a performance space again after many began filming their shows at home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Rather than return to his spot on the Warner Bros. studio lot though, O'Brien's TBS talk show Conan will be shot at the historic venue Largo at the Coronet.

The entire production will still be compliant with government and industry health and safety protocols. This means that guests will still appear via Zoom video chat, and there will be no live studio audience present.

There will however be limited staff and crew onsite, with the rest of the production team continuing to work from home.

As part of the announcement of the venue change, O'Brien said in a statement, “I got started doing improv at the Coronet in 1986 and I’m glad we’ve figured out a way to safely keep that theater going during this lockdown." Theater owner Mark Flanagan adds the venue is "thrilled that Conan and his great team reached out and offered to help us through these awful times."

O'Brien and his company have also found a way to restart their live event series, kicking off a digital version of their monthly live stand-up show titled Team Coco Live: Moses Storm & Friends. Starting July 9, the show that features a mix of well known and up and coming comedians will begin streaming on Twitch.

Catch Conan, now filmed from Largo at the Coronet, returning to TBS on July 6 at 11 p.m. ET.

