Conan O'Brien announces full Conan shows returning despite coronavirus pandemic

Even in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, Conan O'Brien says the show must go on.

The host's late-night TBS show Conan will return to having full, all-new episodes beginning on Monday, March 30, it was announced on Wednesday. But taking the measures to stop the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic into account, all of the new episodes will be shot remotely on an iPhone, without an audience, with guest interviews being filmed via video chat, and O’Brien’s production staff working from home.

"The quality of my work will not go down because technically that’s not possible," O’Brien said in a statement.

Conan executive producer Jeff Ross added, "Our first priority is the health and well-being of everyone in the Team Coco family, and our second priority is to try and find a way that we can do our jobs safely, from home, and contribute some entertainment for our fans out there who may be hungry for silly distraction."

Conan has been on hiatus since March, but the break was pre-planned and not due to the novel coronavirus that has resulted in the shutdown of all late-night shows and almost every Hollywood production. During the break, O’Brien has been filming short videos to share with fans who are currently social distancing or in self-quarantine. Plus, he also recorded and released a special "Quarantine Edition" of his podcast Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend.

Conan airs Monday-Thursday at 11 p.m. on TBS.

