Jack Black, Bill Hader, and Mila Kunis to appear on final Conan shows

JB Smoove, Martin Short, Patton Oswalt, and Dana Carvey will also help Conan O'Brien say goodbye to his TBS late-night talk show.

Conan Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Before Conan fades to black, Conan O'Brien will laugh it up one more time with Jack Black. Instead of cutting his goodbye short, he's bringing on Martin Short. And, well, we're still working on sentences involving JB Smoove, Mila Kunis, and Bill Hader.

Ys, the final days of the TBS late-night talk show, which conclude June 24, will feature some of the host's most notable celebrity guests. And as you will see below, that list also includes Dana Carvey and Patton Oswalt.

The last two weeks of shows will feature extra laughter (and tears) from a live audience at the Largo Theater in Los Angeles, marking the first time that O'Brien will hold comedy court in front of an audience in more than a year. These farewell shows also will boasts a few surprise guests and a look back at O'Brien - who is currently the longest-tenured late-night host on American TV - and his impressive 28-year tenure in late night. A former Simpsons writer, O'Brien succeeded David Letterman in the hosting chair of NBC's Late Night in 1993. After 16 years in that slot, he briefly hosted The Tonight Show in 2009 before beginning an 11-year run on Conan.

Jack Black, Mila Kunis, and Bill Hader Jack Black, Mila Kunis, and Bill Hader will be among the final guests on 'Conan' | Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images; Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images; Noam Galai/Getty Images

Here's the schedule for the last two weeks:

Monday, June 14: Patton Oswalt

Tuesday, June 15: Martin Short

Wednesday, June 16: JB Smoove

Thursday, June 17: Mila Kunis

Monday, June 21: Bill Hader

Tuesday, June 22: TBA

Wednesday, June 23: Dana Carvey

Thursday, June 24: Jack Black

O'Brien not only has plans to continue hosting the Conan Without Borders travel-special franchise on TBS, he'll host variety-style series on HBO Max as well. He also cohosts the podcast Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend, which premiered in 2018.

Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Related content: