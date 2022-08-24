"It still doesn't mean there's going to be a movie tomorrow. It means there is definitely going to be one."

Dan Harmon says Community movie has been outlined and pitched: 'It's a matter of when'

Troy and Abed in… a movie? Sounds like it's only a matter of time.

Community creator Dan Harmon recently offered a significant update on the status of a potential movie based on his cult-favorite sitcom, and it's one that should please fans.

"How about this for a concrete thing?" he said in a Newsweek interview published Monday. "There is an outline for it. There's a product put together and pitched out in the world. I guess that's how real it is."

Harmon, who admitted that he's been "so careful" about teasing the possibility to fans in the past, told the outlet, "I will now say it's a matter of 'when.' It would have been accurate three years ago to say, 'It's a matter of when, not if.' The wheels have been in motion for that long."

The cast of 'Community' The cast of 'Community' | Credit: Mitchell Haaseth/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty

Fans of the beloved show, which followed a colorful group of community college students who become a study group and an unlikely family, have been clamoring for a movie since the show ended in 2015, using the hashtag "#sixseasonsandamovie." The hashtag and related fan movement trace back to the show itself: The last episode famously ended with a title card reading, "…And a movie." Danny Pudi's character, Abed, also said the line "Six seasons and a movie!" in a season 2 episode, "Paradigms of Human Memory."

"I love my Community family. We still talk all the time," she said. "I was just texting Joel McHale yesterday… Our group text is going constantly. I love those guys. I'm always down for the idea of that."

In his Newsweek interview, Harmon explained why he's been hesitant to tease the potential of a film too much in the past. "The fan that Instagrams every day about Community, how can you tell them, 'Yes, it's definitely going to happen, but it may be between one and eight years from now' — which is how the industry works, especially when you factor in pandemics and whatnot," he said.

Harmon continued, "It just feels like psychological torture, from a fan's perspective to keep looking into the backseat of a station wagon and saying, 'Who wants McDonald's?' and to just keep driving down the freeway. I don't want to be guilty of causing that sensation. It just takes so long sometimes."

With this latest update, he acknowledged that fans might get mad "when [there's nothing] a year from now." He added, "It still doesn't mean there's going to be a movie tomorrow. It means there is definitely going to be one."

