Community cast launches charity auction, prizes include private Zoom conversation

Excited for the Community cast's Zoom reunion? Well, you could soon find yourself on your own Zoom with them.

During an interview for EW's recent BINGE of Community, in which hosts Chancellor Agard and Derek Lawrence take you through all six seasons of the cult classic comedy, star Gillian Jacobs rushed offscreen to grab some props that she had managed to get her hands on. She asked for help auctioning the items off for charity, and now the cast has come together to give fans a great opportunity to help others and themselves.

Here's a message from Jacobs, Joel McHale, Danny Pudi, Alison Brie, Ken Jeong, Jim Rash, and Yvette Nicole Brown:

"It goes without saying that this is a crazy time in our world right now so we’re hoping to perhaps bring a little light into your lives. We wanted to help out those affected by the current COVID-19 crisis so we dug into our closets and gathered some fun items from our years at Greendale Community College and want to share them with YOU, our wonderful fans!

You have the chance to win an amazing package that includes props from the show, signed items, a guest appearance on "The Darkest Timeline" Podcast, and a Zoom session with a few of the cast members! All of this is in support of Frontline Foods who is doing some amazing work by helping local restaurants that have been impacted by shelter-in-place measures, while feeding healthcare workers on the frontlines of the pandemic. We know not everyone might be able to make a donation, but if you’re able, we are grateful for your support of Frontline Foods."

Like Chuck's reunion table read, this auction is part of the #UnitedAtHome series, which aims to benefit our community and bring joy and comfort while we're all in quarantine.

To make a donation and enter or find more information, head over to Prizeo's Community page.

And for more Greendale, check out the podcast launch of the BINGE series of Community later this month.

