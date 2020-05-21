With Community now on Netflix, creator Dan Harmon and stars Joel McHale, Alison Brie, and more are walking us through the cult classic sitcom

EW's BINGE of Community is now available as a podcast

If all the recent Community content wasn't enough for you, then you're in luck, because EW's BINGE of the NBC cult classic has been released as seven podcast episodes, which are all available now.

With the comedy finally landing on Netflix, hosts Chancellor Agard and Derek Lawrence launched a video series in which they went through the entire run via in-depth analysis of each season and Zoom interviews with the cast and creator.

In addition to the delight of hearing from our favorite Greendale alums, the biggest highlight to come out of the BINGE of Community was Jacobs' interview sparking the idea of the cast launching a giveaway of special props and experiences for charity. Part of the #UnitedAtHome series, fans can make a donation for their chance to win a guest spot on Jeong and McHale's podcast, a private Zoom conversation with the cast, and more. Open through June 1, head over to Prizeo's Community page to enter.

And you can subscribe to BINGE on iTunes or wherever you listen to podcasts.

