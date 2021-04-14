Newly out Bachelor star Colton Underwood reportedly filming Netflix reality show

Right on the heels of coming out as gay on Good Morning America, former Bachelor Colton Underwood is reportedly getting his own unscripted series at Netflix.

Variety was the first to write that the reality star, best known as "The Virgin Bachelor" on season 23 of the ABC reality competition show, has already been filming what's set to be multiple episodes about his journey to now living publicly as a gay man. Olympian Gus Kenworthy is also said to act as Underwood's "gay guide."

Netflix and reps for Underwood declined to comment on the project.

On Wednesday, the 29-year-old told Good Morning America host Robin Roberts "I've ran from myself for a long time, I've hated myself for a long time. I'm gay, and I came to terms with that earlier this year and have been processing it," and added that "the next step in all of this was sort of letting people know."

There's been no word yet on when Underwood's show would be set to launch on Netflix.

EW has reached out to representatives for Underwood and Kenworthy for comment on the upcoming unscripted series.