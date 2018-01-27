Every person who's played Colonel Sanders in a KFC ad

13 celebs and spices — and one original recipe
KFC/Facebook; KFC/Youtube
Col. Harland Sanders
John Olson/The LIFE Images Collection/Getty Images
Darrell Hammond
KFC/Youtube; Matthew Eisman/Getty Images
Norm Macdonald
KFC/Facebook; Jason Kempin/Getty Images
Jim Gaffigan
KFC/Facebook; Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
George Hamilton
KFC/Facebook; Matthew Eisman/Getty Images
Dolph Ziggler
KFC/Facebook; Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images
Rob Riggle
KFC/Facebook; Jamie McCarthy/WireImage
Vincent Kartheiser
KFC/Youtube; Earl Gibson III/Getty Images
Billy Zane
KFC/Facebook; Gabriel Olsen/FilmMagic
Rob Lowe
KFC/Facebook; Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
Ray Liotta
KFC/Youtube
Christopher Boyer
KFC/Facebook; Ben Horton/WireImage
Reba McEntire
KFC/Facebook; Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Jason Alexander
KFC; Walter McBride/Getty Images
1 of 15
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement