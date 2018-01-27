Every person who's played Colonel Sanders in a KFC ad

Mary Kate Carr
January 26, 2018 at 08:00 PM EST
<p>Col. Sanders&#8217; image has been synonymous with KFC since the first franchise opened more than 60 years ago. After founder Harland Sanders died in 1980, it didn&#8217;t seem like any one person could fill his shoes. Over than 20 years later, that philosophy still stands: <em>one</em> person can&#8217;t play Sanders, but many people can! Ahead, see all of the celebrities who&#8217;ve worn Col. Sanders&#8217;s iconic white suit, black tie, and signature facial hair.</p>
13 celebs and spices — and one original recipe

Col. Sanders’ image has been synonymous with KFC since the first franchise opened more than 60 years ago. After founder Harland Sanders died in 1980, it didn’t seem like any one person could fill his shoes. Over than 20 years later, that philosophy still stands: one person can’t play Sanders, but many people can! Ahead, see all of the celebrities who’ve worn Col. Sanders’s iconic white suit, black tie, and signature facial hair.

KFC/Facebook; KFC/Youtube
<p>Col. Harland Sanders did more than found KFC and patent its fried chicken recipe. He was also the spokesperson and brand ambassador, starring in television commercials and making other appearances to promote the franchise. His iconic, unmistakable look and enduring legacy are why the role is still so recognizable today.</p>
Col. Harland Sanders

Col. Harland Sanders did more than found KFC and patent its fried chicken recipe. He was also the spokesperson and brand ambassador, starring in television commercials and making other appearances to promote the franchise. His iconic, unmistakable look and enduring legacy are why the role is still so recognizable today.

John Olson/The LIFE Images Collection/Getty Images
<p>Darrell Hammond became a legend on <em>Saturday Night Live </em>for his talent as an impressionist, so he was the perfect choice as the person to <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gHiINEcy4ew">bring Col. Sanders back to television</a>. Hammond believed he would be playing the role long term, and did extensive research to do the part justice. In an interview, <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tMJ7rcyZ9lY">Hammond expressed disappointment</a> at being replaced, saying he felt &#8220;played&#8221; by the company.</p>
Darrell Hammond

Darrell Hammond became a legend on Saturday Night Live for his talent as an impressionist, so he was the perfect choice as the person to bring Col. Sanders back to television. Hammond believed he would be playing the role long term, and did extensive research to do the part justice. In an interview, Hammond expressed disappointment at being replaced, saying he felt “played” by the company.

KFC/Youtube; Matthew Eisman/Getty Images
<p>Another <em>SNL</em> alum, <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u6GJgz1L0MM">Norm Macdonald&#8217;s turn as Sanders</a> made clear that the role would be a rotating gig. His self-aware version poked fun at the campaign, claiming that he himself was the &#8220;real&#8221; Colonel Sanders and the one who came before was an &#8220;impostor.&#8221; (In real life, <a href="https://twitter.com/normmacdonald/status/745300705741705216">Macdonald tweeted</a> his support for Hammond&#8217;s version, saying &#8220;KFC made a big mistake&#8221; in replacing him.)</p>
Norm Macdonald

Another SNL alum, Norm Macdonald’s turn as Sanders made clear that the role would be a rotating gig. His self-aware version poked fun at the campaign, claiming that he himself was the “real” Colonel Sanders and the one who came before was an “impostor.” (In real life, Macdonald tweeted his support for Hammond’s version, saying “KFC made a big mistake” in replacing him.)

KFC/Facebook; Jason Kempin/Getty Images
<p>Comedian Jim Gaffigan continued the silly self-awareness of KFC&#8217;s advertising. His Sanders was introduced waking from a nightmare in which Macdonald&#8217;s version was his impostor. Waking up in a cold sweat was this Sanders&#8217; schtick: <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P5QjMs6i4-E">in another ad</a>, he said after waking up, &#8220;Boy, I sure do have a lot of nightmares about chicken.&#8221;</p>
Jim Gaffigan

Comedian Jim Gaffigan continued the silly self-awareness of KFC’s advertising. His Sanders was introduced waking from a nightmare in which Macdonald’s version was his impostor. Waking up in a cold sweat was this Sanders’ schtick: in another ad, he said after waking up, “Boy, I sure do have a lot of nightmares about chicken.”

KFC/Facebook; Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
<p>George Hamilton&#8217;s (<em>The Godfather Part III, American Housewife</em>)&nbsp;Colonel used Hamilton&#8217;s image as part of the joke. The famously tanned actor <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mw4fDtGoWrA">portrayed the &#8220;extra crispy Colonel&#8221;</a> to promote KFC&#8217;s extra crispy chicken meal.</p>
George Hamilton

George Hamilton’s (The Godfather Part III, American Housewife) Colonel used Hamilton’s image as part of the joke. The famously tanned actor portrayed the “extra crispy Colonel” to promote KFC’s extra crispy chicken meal.

KFC/Facebook; Matthew Eisman/Getty Images
<p>WWE wrestler Dolph Ziggler is sort of a bonus Colonel: he donned the suit for a <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ad6GqK5_4yU">WWE-specific spot</a> in which the Colonel throws down with a lesser fried chicken mascot.</p>
Dolph Ziggler

WWE wrestler Dolph Ziggler is sort of a bonus Colonel: he donned the suit for a WWE-specific spot in which the Colonel throws down with a lesser fried chicken mascot.

KFC/Facebook; Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images
<p>The third former <em>SNL</em> cast member to play Sanders, Riggle&#8217;s version was a more <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lF3XlwGEvWA">athletic, competitive Col. Sanders</a>. He played the part as the &#8220;owner, head coach, and marketing director&#8221; of the fictional &#8220;Kentucky Buckets&#8221; football team.</p>
Rob Riggle

The third former SNL cast member to play Sanders, Riggle’s version was a more athletic, competitive Col. Sanders. He played the part as the “owner, head coach, and marketing director” of the fictional “Kentucky Buckets” football team.

KFC/Facebook; Jamie McCarthy/WireImage
<p>Vincent Kartheiser of <em>Mad Men&nbsp;</em>fame&nbsp;played the Nashville Colonel, a younger, &#8217;50s-style heartthrob. <a href="https://youtu.be/QK9Di31oJ88?t=1m25s">His appearance</a> was more unconventional; showing up on an album cover or TV-within-TV.</p>
Vincent Kartheiser

Vincent Kartheiser of Mad Men fame played the Nashville Colonel, a younger, ’50s-style heartthrob. His appearance was more unconventional; showing up on an album cover or TV-within-TV.

KFC/Youtube; Earl Gibson III/Getty Images
<p>Billy Zane (<em>Titantic</em>)&nbsp;appeared as the &#8220;Golden Colonel&#8221; to promote KFC&#8217;s &#8220;Georgia Gold&#8221; chicken. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kWzhSvomAi8">His Colonel</a> shared double billing with Rob Riggle in a competitive Super Bowl spot with the tagline, &#8220;There can only be one at a time.&#8221;</p>
Billy Zane

Billy Zane (Titantic) appeared as the “Golden Colonel” to promote KFC’s “Georgia Gold” chicken. His Colonel shared double billing with Rob Riggle in a competitive Super Bowl spot with the tagline, “There can only be one at a time.”

KFC/Facebook; Gabriel Olsen/FilmMagic
<p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AZAvPp-kxPI">Rob Lowe&#8217;s Colonel Sanders</a> took an astronaut twist on the classic white suit. <a href="https://ew.com/news/2017/04/21/rob-lowe-kfc-colonel-sanders/">His performance</a> was a Sanders-JFK hybrid; he made a rousing speech in support of sending KFC&#8217;s spicy crispy chicken into space.</p>
Rob Lowe

Rob Lowe’s Colonel Sanders took an astronaut twist on the classic white suit. His performance was a Sanders-JFK hybrid; he made a rousing speech in support of sending KFC’s spicy crispy chicken into space.

KFC/Facebook; Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
<p>Unlike the Riggle/Zane double billing, <em>Shades of Blue</em>&#8216;s&nbsp;<a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bq6bYRUcf-A">Ray Liotta plays a version</a> of the Colonel as just one man &ndash; with two personalities. With demented glee, he battles himself over promoting two different KFC meals.</p>
Ray Liotta

Unlike the Riggle/Zane double billing, Shades of Blue‘s Ray Liotta plays a version of the Colonel as just one man – with two personalities. With demented glee, he battles himself over promoting two different KFC meals.

KFC/Youtube
<p>As a character actor, Christopher Boyer (<em>Lincoln, American Crime Story</em>) is less recognizable than past Colonels, which suited his portrayal of the &#8220;Value Colonel.&#8221; <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1NRo0_M3K0g">This version of Sanders</a> explained that instead of hiring any fancy celebrities, the brand saved money to bring consumers KFC&#8217;s Value Meal.</p>
Christopher Boyer

As a character actor, Christopher Boyer (Lincoln, American Crime Story) is less recognizable than past Colonels, which suited his portrayal of the “Value Colonel.” This version of Sanders explained that instead of hiring any fancy celebrities, the brand saved money to bring consumers KFC’s Value Meal.

KFC/Facebook; Ben Horton/WireImage
<p><a href="https://ew.com/music/2018/01/26/reba-mcentire-kfc-colonel-sanders/">Actress and country superstar Reba</a> became the first woman to play the Colonel in a joyful musical spot. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FwzoDS3zL_4">This Colonel sings</a>, &#8220;Please ignore any likeness to famous country singers,&#8221; and points out in the crowd at&#8230;Reba McEntire, who gives her Colonel doppelg&auml;nger a tip of the hat.</p>
Reba McEntire

Actress and country superstar Reba became the first woman to play the Colonel in a joyful musical spot. This Colonel sings, “Please ignore any likeness to famous country singers,” and points out in the crowd at…Reba McEntire, who gives her Colonel doppelgänger a tip of the hat.

KFC/Facebook; Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
<p>The <em>Seinfeld </em>alum&nbsp;fittingly&nbsp;portrays the Colonel in a 90s sitcom-themed <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=53&amp;v=oB5GrmaxH8k">spot</a>. Alexander&#8217;s Colonel stars in the psuedo-sitcom &#8220;What&#8217;s for Dinner&#8221; where he cycles through 90s TV tropes, dressing as everything from a mailman to a nosy neighbor.</p>
Jason Alexander

The Seinfeld alum fittingly portrays the Colonel in a 90s sitcom-themed spot. Alexander’s Colonel stars in the psuedo-sitcom “What’s for Dinner” where he cycles through 90s TV tropes, dressing as everything from a mailman to a nosy neighbor.

KFC; Walter McBride/Getty Images
