Every person who's played Colonel Sanders in a KFC ad

Col. Sanders’ image has been synonymous with KFC since the first franchise opened more than 60 years ago. After founder Harland Sanders died in 1980, it didn’t seem like any one person could fill his shoes. Over than 20 years later, that philosophy still stands: one person can’t play Sanders, but many people can! Ahead, see all of the celebrities who’ve worn Col. Sanders’s iconic white suit, black tie, and signature facial hair.