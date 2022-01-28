Colman Domingo was 'mortified' when Oprah learned about his naughty impression of her

The actor blames Lee Daniels for spilling the beans about his 'highly sexually-charged' impression of her. 'I'm gonna get you, Lee.'

Before he was the reasonable adult on Euphoria or the menacing pimp in Zola, Colman Domingo was a big gay sketch performer. As a star of Logo's The Big Gay Sketch Show from 2008-2010, Domingo performed risque impressions of cultural icons like Maya Angelou (who he'd impersonate reading Craigslist personal ads) and Oprah Winfrey. Angelou never found out about Domingo's impression, but Winfrey did.

"I did a version of Oprah, and it's a really weird, dark, crazy, highly sexually-charged sketch," Domingo explained on Thursday night's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live. "My Oprah was this: I would do a lot of yelling. I did that over and over again. I wore an Oprah outfit and a wig, the whole nine. I did find out that she found out that I played her."

Jimmy Kimmel asked who ratted him out to Winfrey, and Domingo had the answer at the ready: Lee Daniels. "I'm gonna get you, Lee," he cracked.

"Lee called me up one day and was like, 'you know I showed Oprah Big Gay Sketch Show, you playing her," Domingo recalled. "I was mortified! The sketch has, at some point I'm wearing a ballgag in my mouth, she's having crazy sex and doing weird things. So every time I see her, because i've actually been very friendly with Oprah, I always feel like she looks at me like, 'I know what you did.' She's jovial and friendly, she never brings it up, but maybe she's waiting for the right moment."

Watch the full clip above.

Check out our daily must-see picks — plus news, celeb interviews, trivia, and more — on EW's What to Watch podcast.