Get a first look at Netflix's Colin Kaepernick series Colin in Black & White

Colin Kaepernick is ready to score a powerful TV touchdown.

Netflix has released the first look at Colin in Black & White, the upcoming limited series from Kaepernick and Oscar-nominated filmmaker Ava DuVernay.

Already a household name in NFL for his on-field success, Kaepernick made worldwide headlines in 2016 when he began kneeling during the pregame performance of the national anthem as a way to protest police brutality and racial injustice. While hasn't played a down in five years, he's continued to find a more important calling as a cultural icon and activist.

Colin in Black & White Colin Kaepernick in 'Colin in Black & White' | Credit: NETFLIX

Premiering Oct. 29, Colin "chronicles Kaepernick's coming-of-age story, tackling the obstacles of race, class, and culture as the Black adopted child of a white family." Jaden Michael stars as young Colin opposite Nick Offerman and Mary-Louise Parker as Rick and Teresa Kaepernick.

"I'm excited to share this first peek into a project I co-created with the incomparable Ava DuVernay over the past couple of years," says Kaepernick, who appears in the series as the present-day narrator. "I look forward to the world meeting the incredible Jaden Michael, a young actor who plays me during my high school years, just a kid growing up in Turlock, California, who wanted to play ball."

Colin in Black & White Jaden Michael in 'Colin in Black & White' | Credit: SER BAFFO/NETFLIX

"A lot of stresses come with a project of this magnitude," Michael recently told EW. "These conversations need to be had. On the forefront of my mind was, do I want to attack these conversations, or do I want to sort of make an experience for everyone? I found that I think it's most important for people who don't agree with Colin to find a safe place to watch something interesting and informative where they can redo their research and try and understand Colin from a different perspective."

Colin in Black & White Jade Michael and Klarke Pipkin in 'Colin in Black & White' | Credit: SER BAFFO/NETFLIX

Colin in Black & White Nick Offerman and Mary-Louise Parker in 'Colin in Black & White' | Credit: NETFLIX

Colin in Black & White Amarr Wooten, Jade Michael, and Mace Coronel in 'Colin in Black & White' | Credit: SER BAFFO/NETFLIX