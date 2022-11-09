John Dutton (Kevin Costner) has a hard time trusting people, and for good reason. A lot of people have betrayed him. But if there's one person he knows he can trust, it's Rip (Cole Hauser). And if there's ever been a time when he's needed to trust Rip, it's now.

As Yellowstone heads into its fifth season, John is in a spot he never imaged for himself: He's the governor of Montana. And that means he can't always be around when the ranch needs him. "He's actually a little bit more of a teacher than he's ever been with me this year," Cole Hauser tells EW of John and Rip's relationship in season 5. "He's also putting more responsibility [on Rip] as someone who's running the ranch. He's the governor, and he has lot of things going on in his own world."

Yellowstone Cole Hauser and Kevin Costner on 'Yellowstone' | Credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount/Kobal/Shutterstock

Hauser continues, "There's some nice moments where he talks about, not necessarily responsibility, but just things that Rip has never been asked to do. There's a lot more on Rip's shoulders this year when it comes to running the ranch and not having John around to bounce ideas off and having to deal with issues and problems that in the past I would be able to come to him with. So in that way, it's a pretty cool relationship that's different than what we've seen in the past."

Outside of exploring John and Rip's relationship, there's one character Hauser says he'd like to spend more time with. "Somebody that I really love on the show, and also I think would be a cool thing to explore is Mo [Moses Brings Plenty] and I. We have similar jobs in a sense," Hauser says, adding, "there's a couple little moments this year with him and I. And I would love to go a little further and understand what they could do together to help both sides of the fence."

But, as Hauser puts it, Rip is going to be "wildly busy" when Yellowstone returns. Not only is he running the ranch, but he's also John's go-to guy to deal with all those people who seem to love betraying him, and let's not forget... he's also a newlywed!

Yellowstone returns Sunday, Nov. 13 on Paramount Network.

