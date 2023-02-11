Cody Longo, Hollywood Heights and Days of Our Lives star, dies at 34
Cody Longo, an actor and musician known for his roles on Days of Our Lives and Hollywood Heights, has died. He was 34.
Further details, including a cause of death, were not immediately available. According to a report by TMZ, Longo, who also sometimes went by the name Cody Anthony, was found dead at his home in Austin, Texas. His wife, Stephanie, who was working at the time, called the police after she became concerned for his welfare, per the report.
In a statement given to EW, Stephanie said, "Cody was our whole world. The kids and I are shattered and beyond devastated. He was the best dad and best father. We will always and forever miss you and love you."
Born March 4, 1987 in Denver, Colo., Longo started his career on the stage before moving on to television and film roles. His first on screen roles include the video Hip Hop Kidz: It's a Beautiful Thing and the music video for Jojo's 2006 hit "How to Touch a Girl." He then played Dave in the 2008 film Ball Don't Lie.
Longo's first television role came in 2009, in one episode of Medium. From there, he appeared in Three Rivers and six episodes of Make It or Break It as Nicky Russo from 2009-2010, before starring as teen heartthrob Eddie Duran in Nick at Nite's Hollywood Heights for 78 episodes.
Fans of daytime television will recognize him as Nicholas "Nikki" Alamain from eight episodes of soap Days of Our Lives. Longo also had other notable television appearances on CSI: NY, CSI, Nashville, The Catch, Secrets and Lies, and more.
On the film side, he had roles in Fame, High School, Piranha 3D, The Silent Thief, Bring It On: Fight to the Finish, For the Love of Money, The Last Movie Star, Death House, and more.
Prior to his death, Longo was in production on Do You Want to Die in Indio? from writer-director David Moreton. The actor was set to play the character of Lucky in the film.
In addition to his wife, Longo leaves behind three young children.
