Cody Longo, Hollywood Heights and Days of Our Lives star, dies at 34

MAKE IT OR BREAK IT - "California Girls" - Kaylie's popularity continues to grow when she and Nicky are invited to Los Angeles an A-list pool party complete with limos and a private jet! The girls get a taste of celebrity living, flashbulbs and all when Emily and Payson are also invited to tag along, while Lauren blackmails Nicky to be his date. Nicky's dad helps Payson get an appointment with one of the world's leading back doctors, conveniently located at UCLA. Will Payson be able to compete again or will her dreams be smashed in "California Girls," an all-new episode of "Make It or Break It," premiering on Walt Disney Television via Getty Images Family on Monday, January 18, 2010 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT). (Photo by Craig Sjodin/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images Family via Getty Images) CODY LONGO

Cody Longo in 'Make It or Break It' | Credit: Craig Sjodin/Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty