Cobra Kai music mystery solved: Why the show hasn't used 'Glory of Love'

'Glory of Love' by Peter Cetera featured prominently in The Karate Kid Part II (and earned an Oscar nomination), but it has yet to show up in the Netflix sequel series Cobra Kai. What gives?

But there's one song the Netflix comedy hasn't used yet, and it may be the most famous tune associated with the franchise: "Glory of Love," Peter Cetera's Academy Award-nominated ballad from The Karate Kid Part II.

The song's absence is even more confounding when you consider that it served as the film's love theme for Daniel (Ralph Macchio) and Kumiko (Tamlyn Tomita) — who reunited (platonically) in Cobra Kai season 3! So what gives?

"We had this fantastic scene in season 3, when we went to Okinawa, which incorporated the song 'Glory of love,'" says Jon Hurwitz, who created Cobra Kai with Hayden Schlossberg and Josh Heald. "I remember the first time I watched it in the cut, I was getting chills." Unfortunately, the original cut of the episode was too long — about 40 minutes, when the preferred length is around 35 minutes — so Hurwitz and company made the hard decision to leave the "Glory of Love" scene on the cutting room floor.

But Cetera fans should not lose all hope. Says Hurwitz, "We might circle back on it and find another way to utilize that song." If so, they'll be the heroes that we're dreaming of.

