It's no joke, LaRusso! Mike Barnes will return for Cobra Kai season 5

Mike Barnes will return for Cobra Kai season 5

New photos from Netflix reveal that Sean Kanan will reprise his role as Karate Kid III villain Mike Barnes in the upcoming fifth season of Cobra Kai.
By Kristen Baldwin August 09, 2022 at 01:00 PM EDT
Cobra Kai

type
  TV Show
network
genre

Looks like Terry Silver just bought himself a champion.

With only one month to go before the season 5 premiere of Cobra Kai on Sept. 9, Netflix has released 10 new images from the upcoming episodes — one of which confirms the hopes and dreams of Karate Kid fans everywhere. Behold:

Sean Kanan is back as Mike Barnes in 'Cobra Kai'
| Credit: Curtis Bonds Baker/Netflix

Yep, that's Mike Barnes (Sean Kanan) — a.k.a. the sadistic karate bully Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) hired to terrorize and pulverize Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) in The Karate Kid Part III. Fans have been anxiously anticipating Barnes' return ever since the end of Cobra Kai season 4, which saw Silver wrest control of the Cobra Kai dojo from Sensei John Kreese (Martin Kove) — who he conveniently framed for attempted murder.

Of course, we still don't know how Barnes makes his grand entrance into the Cobra Kai universe, or who he's preparing to fight in the photo above. Scroll down for more new photos from the upcoming season. Here's Tory (Peyton List) carrying her ill-gotten trophy into the Cobra Kai dojo — which, we should note, seems to have gotten quite a makeover from Sensei Silver.

Thomas Ian Griffith and Peyton List in 'Cobra Kai'
| Credit: Curtis Bonds Baker/Netflix

Silver has also recruited some new soldiers to help him train the Valley in the way of the fist. Alicia Hannah-Kim (pictured below) joins the cast as Kim Da-Eun, a stern-looking sensei in Silver's army.

Alicia Hannah-Kim in 'Cobra Kai'
| Credit: Netflix

Hold on, is that former Eagle Fang student Devon (Oona O'Brien) sparring with Cobra Kai "champion" Tori in the picture below? Has Devon gone to the dark side? Say it ain't so!

Oona O'Brien and Peyton List in 'Cobra Kai'
| Credit: Netflix

Alas, it appears that poor Kenny (Dallas Dupree Young, center) is still under Cobra Kai's "no mercy" spell.

Joe Seo, and Dallas Dupree Young in 'Cobra Kai'
| Credit: Curtis Bonds Baker/Netflix

Though Daniel was supposed to close his Miyagi-Do dojo after losing at the All Valley, he wasn't about to honor a deal with men who have none. Enter Chozen (Yuji Okumoto, far right), who teams up with Daniel — and, apparently, Eagle Fang sensei Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka, far left) — to defeat Silver.

William Zabka, Ralph Macchio, and Yuji Okumoto in 'Cobra Kai'
| Credit: Curtis Bonds Baker/Netflix

Welp, if the pool pic below is any indication, Miguel Diaz (Xolo Maridueña, far right) must have made his way home after running away to Mexico to find his biological father. Robby (Tanner Buchanan, far left) does not seem to be too happy to have his old rival back in the Valley.

Tanner Buchanan and Xolo Maridueña in 'Cobra Kai'
| Credit: Curtis Bonds Baker/Netflix

Wait a minute — is that Robby and Anthony LaRusso (Griffin Santopietro, third from left) getting ready to train with the students of Miyagi-Do in the picture below? Consider our minds blown.

Gianni DeCenzo, Tanner Buchanan, Griffin Santopietro, Jacob Bertrand, Aedin Mincks, Mary Mouser, Nathaniel Oh, and Khalil Everage in 'Cobra Kai'
| Credit: Curtis Bonds Baker/Netflix

And the worlds just won't stop colliding! It seems that Daniel's wife Amanda (Courtney Henggeler) is about to share a drink with her husband's nemesis, Terry Silver.

Thomas Ian Griffith and Courtney Henggeler in 'Cobra Kai'
| Credit: Curtis Bonds Baker/Netflix

Who knows what Amanda and Carmen (Vanessa Rubio) are looking at here, but we're sure it has something to do with the ongoing karate battle for the soul of the Valley.

Courtney Henggeler and Vanessa Rubio in 'Cobra Kai'
| Credit: Curtis Bonds Baker/Netflix

Cobra Kai season 5 premieres Friday, September 9 on Netflix.

Cobra Kai
type
  TV Show
seasons
  4
rating
genre
network

