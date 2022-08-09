It's no joke, LaRusso! Mike Barnes will return for Cobra Kai season 5
Looks like Terry Silver just bought himself a champion.
With only one month to go before the season 5 premiere of Cobra Kai on Sept. 9, Netflix has released 10 new images from the upcoming episodes — one of which confirms the hopes and dreams of Karate Kid fans everywhere. Behold:
Yep, that's Mike Barnes (Sean Kanan) — a.k.a. the sadistic karate bully Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) hired to terrorize and pulverize Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) in The Karate Kid Part III. Fans have been anxiously anticipating Barnes' return ever since the end of Cobra Kai season 4, which saw Silver wrest control of the Cobra Kai dojo from Sensei John Kreese (Martin Kove) — who he conveniently framed for attempted murder.
Of course, we still don't know how Barnes makes his grand entrance into the Cobra Kai universe, or who he's preparing to fight in the photo above. Scroll down for more new photos from the upcoming season. Here's Tory (Peyton List) carrying her ill-gotten trophy into the Cobra Kai dojo — which, we should note, seems to have gotten quite a makeover from Sensei Silver.
Silver has also recruited some new soldiers to help him train the Valley in the way of the fist. Alicia Hannah-Kim (pictured below) joins the cast as Kim Da-Eun, a stern-looking sensei in Silver's army.
Hold on, is that former Eagle Fang student Devon (Oona O'Brien) sparring with Cobra Kai "champion" Tori in the picture below? Has Devon gone to the dark side? Say it ain't so!
Alas, it appears that poor Kenny (Dallas Dupree Young, center) is still under Cobra Kai's "no mercy" spell.
Though Daniel was supposed to close his Miyagi-Do dojo after losing at the All Valley, he wasn't about to honor a deal with men who have none. Enter Chozen (Yuji Okumoto, far right), who teams up with Daniel — and, apparently, Eagle Fang sensei Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka, far left) — to defeat Silver.
Welp, if the pool pic below is any indication, Miguel Diaz (Xolo Maridueña, far right) must have made his way home after running away to Mexico to find his biological father. Robby (Tanner Buchanan, far left) does not seem to be too happy to have his old rival back in the Valley.
Wait a minute — is that Robby and Anthony LaRusso (Griffin Santopietro, third from left) getting ready to train with the students of Miyagi-Do in the picture below? Consider our minds blown.
And the worlds just won't stop colliding! It seems that Daniel's wife Amanda (Courtney Henggeler) is about to share a drink with her husband's nemesis, Terry Silver.
Who knows what Amanda and Carmen (Vanessa Rubio) are looking at here, but we're sure it has something to do with the ongoing karate battle for the soul of the Valley.
Cobra Kai season 5 premieres Friday, September 9 on Netflix.
