Cobra Kai season 5 characters, ranked

20. Kyler Park

Throughout the show's five seasons, Kyler (Joe Seo) has gone from bully who doesn't know karate, to bully who knows karate — but mostly he just gets his butt kicked a lot. Introduced in season one as Sam's shady boyfriend, he tormented Miguel, Eli, and Demetri in the halls of West Valley High, inspiring Miguel to begin his journey with martial arts. He joined the ranks of Cobra Kai in season three, and has remained loyal to the dojo and its philosophy of "no mercy" ever since.

A constant antagonist, his rank on the list remains low due to limited character growth and a pretty terrible fight record. Perhaps now that he's quit the dojo alongside his fellow Cobras, Kyler will change his ways. Or maybe not. Look, not everyone learns a lesson — just ask John Kreese's (Martin Kove) therapist.