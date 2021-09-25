A new teaser for the Emmy-nominated karate comedy dropped during the streamer's TUDUM fan event, and it kicked our asses so hard we almost s--- ourselves.

Well, Cobra Kai fans, looks like your New Year's Eve plans are settled: Netflix announced today that season 4 of the Emmy-nominated karate comedy will premiere on Friday, Dec. 31.

The reveal came during the streamer's convention of sorts, TUDUM: A Netflix Global Fan Event. And yes, the teaser included some tantalizing new footage from season four. With the Miyagi-do and Eagle Fang dojos teaming up to defeat John Kreese's Cobra Kai students in the All-Valley Karate Championship, things are bound to get ugly. Based on the teaser clip, Daniel (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny (William Zabka) aren't going to have an easy time blending their two very different sensei styles. "There's only one way we're going to be able to beat them..." begins Daniel, before Johnny interrupts: "By kicking their asses so hard they s--- themselves!" Watch the full teaser below:

What else do we know about season 4? Kreese (Martin Kove) will call in his old war buddy (and toxic waste magnate) Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) for backup — and in the first look clip, Terry definitely seems like he's still in fighting shape.

Also ahead this season: Daniel and Johnny will be fighting to wrest Johnny's son Robby (Tanner Buchanan) from Kreese's clutches. In a season 3 postmortem interview with EW, Cobra Kai exec producer and co-creator Jon Hurwitz offered this preview: "We'll have to see — does [Robby] go full Cobra Kai? Does he embrace the quote-unquote dark side in every way, or do the lessons of his past have an impact as well? So season 4 certainly has a strong journey for the Robby character."

Check out our daily must-see picks — plus news, celeb interviews, trivia, and more — in EW's What to Watch podcast.

