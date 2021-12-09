Johnny and Daniel struggle to blend their teaching styles, while Terry Silver arrives to kick some Cobra Kai butt in Netflix's newest trailer for season 4.

Fighting styles collide in the Cobra Kai season 4 trailer: 'We'll settle this on the mat'

"Come on, we're gonna get sued here!"

Looks like Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) are going to have a bit of trouble combining their karate teaching styles in Cobra Kai season 4 (premiering Dec. 31 on Netflix).

The new trailer — set to tunes from "Johnny's Badass Mixtape 4" — features some tantalizing scenes of Johnny and Daniel teaching their students at Miyagi-Do, though it looks like Johnny is still utilizing some of his unorthodox Eagle Fang training methods. We're pretty sure strapping sofa cushions onto poor Demetri (Gianni DeCenzo) and having other students kick him in the gut is not a practice that Mr. Miyagi would condone.

Cobra Kai - Season 4 William Zabka, Khalil Everage, and Gianni DeCenzo in Cobra Kai | Credit: Curtis Bonds Baker/Netflix

But it's not all Eagle Fang craziness. As we see in the trailer, Johnny will also learn the ways of Miyagi-Do — including "wax on, wax off" and balance training. Unfortunately, it looks like the Cobra Kai students — including Robby (Tanner Buchanan) and Tory (Peyton List) — are also studying up on the Miyagi style as they train to win the All Valley. "To defeat the enemy, it helps to know the enemy's playbook," says Robby ominously.

The biggest reveal in the trailer, of course, is the first look at Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) in action, both with his old Army buddy John Kreese (Martin Kove) and his former student/victim, Daniel.

"You just don't want to admit there's always been a little Cobra Kai in you," he tells Daniel, who's definitely not thrilled to see the ponytailed menace from his past.

Cobra Kai - Season 4 Thomas Ian Griffith in Cobra Kai | Credit: Courtesy of Netflix

It all leads up to the All Valley tournament, which will determine which of the Valley's dueling dojos get to stay open. Place your bets now.

