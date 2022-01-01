From big-screen bully and victim to TV's best buddy-comedy duo — it's been a long, strange trip for Johnny and Daniel, and it's about to take yet another unexpected turn. Nearly four years after reigniting their karate rivalry in California's San Fernando Valley — a place where dojo supremacy is treated with the seriousness of the "Mideast Peace crisis," jokes Macchio — the one-time adversaries teamed up at the very end of season 3. Their goal? Put sensei John Kreese (Martin Kove) and his Cobra Kai dojo out of business by defeating them at the All Valley Karate Championship. But as fans discover in season 4 (streaming now on Netflix), their road to unity is bumpier than Daniel's dirt bike ride down the hill in The Karate Kid. "They're on an expedition and they know where they're going, but they have no idea how to get there," says Zabka. "It may take a minute for that to work out well." Adds Macchio, "They are aligned, but very different in their approaches, and they have to navigate that. It's not always as easy as you may think."