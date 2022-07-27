Watch Daniel's All Valley training fail in this Cobra Kai season 4 deleted scene

Warning: This post contains spoilers for Cobra Kai season 4.

Two-time All Valley champ Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) may be a karate master, but his motivational-speaking skills could use a little work.

In this exclusive deleted scene from the Cobra Kai season 4 DVD (on sale September 13), Daniel tries to pump his Miyagi-Do students up ahead of the big tournament by playing pre-recorded crowd noises and offering some inspiring words — but the training session quickly becomes an exercise in discouragement.

By this point in the season, Daniel and Johnny (William Zabka) have given up on their efforts to combine dojos and train together, so the remaining Miyagi-Do students are feeling the pressure as they head into the winner-take-all tournament. In this extended scene from episode 6 ("Kicks Get Chicks"), Daniel brings his pupils up on the mat to spar one by one. And one by one — first Chris (Khalil Everage), then Nate (Nathaniel Oh), then Demetri (Gianni DeCenzo) — they get their butt kicked.

Ralph Macchio, Cobra Kai deleted scene Ralph Macchio and the 'Cobra Kai' cast | Credit: Sony Pictures TV

"I'm sorry, Mr. L," says a deflated Demetri. "But if we're the sole force standing against evil in the Valley, I think evil's gonna win." Unfortunately, Demetri's prediction proved to be correct — though the Cobra Kai "win" wasn't exactly kosher.

Watch the full clip above. Cobra Kai season 5 premieres Friday, Sept. 9, on Netflix.

Related content: