New Cobra Kai teaser features first season 4 footage
Netflix released a first look at the upcoming season of its Emmy-nominated comedy, which will premiere in December.
The sacred martial arts ritual known as the All Valley Karate Tournament is coming to Cobra Kai season 4 — and now we know when. (Well, at least the month.)
A new teaser released by Netflix on Thursday reveals the first footage from season 4 of the Emmy-nominated comedy: We see a young woman — could it be Sam (Mary Mouser)? — leaping between buildings, Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) smashing cement blocks, and Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) training with Miguel (Xolo Maridueña) at Miyagi-do. The scenes are intercut with shots of the rival karate students and senseis — including Demetri (Gianni DeCenzo), Robby (Tanner Buchanan), Hawk (Jacob Bertrand), and John Kreese (Martin Kove) — showing off their best moves in advance of the All Valley Tournament. Oh, and that ponytail? It most likely belongs to Karate Kid III villain Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) — who will be appearing in season 4.
While the teaser doesn't give an exact date for Cobra Kai's upcoming premiere, it says the show will return in December. And you never know — perhaps Netflix will move the date even earlier, just as they did with season 3. A fan can hope, right?
