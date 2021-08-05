New Cobra Kai teaser features first season 4 footage

The sacred martial arts ritual known as the All Valley Karate Tournament is coming to Cobra Kai season 4 — and now we know when. (Well, at least the month.)

A new teaser released by Netflix on Thursday reveals the first footage from season 4 of the Emmy-nominated comedy: We see a young woman — could it be Sam (Mary Mouser)? — leaping between buildings, Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) smashing cement blocks, and Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) training with Miguel (Xolo Maridueña) at Miyagi-do. The scenes are intercut with shots of the rival karate students and senseis — including Demetri (Gianni DeCenzo), Robby (Tanner Buchanan), Hawk (Jacob Bertrand), and John Kreese (Martin Kove) — showing off their best moves in advance of the All Valley Tournament. Oh, and that ponytail? It most likely belongs to Karate Kid III villain Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) — who will be appearing in season 4.