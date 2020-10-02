Cobra Kai season 3 premiere date revealed

Our long national nightmare is almost over! No, not that one — I mean that Netflix has finally announced when Cobra Kai will return for season 3. Clear your calendars (LOL) for Friday, January 8, a mere 98 days away. (But who's counting?) And the good news just keeps on coming: The teaser also reveals that season 4 is currently "in training," which is definitely not a surprise but a welcome announcement nonetheless.

After debuting on YouTube in 2018, Cobra Kai — a Karate Kid sequel dramedy that follows rivals Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) as adults — moved to Netflix in June. "We always felt there was a huge untapped audience for Cobra Kai," exec producer John Hurwitz told EW. "We always felt like if Cobra Kai was on the biggest stage, it would perform well on that stage." He was right: Once seasons one and two hit the streamer in August, the series quickly rocketed into Netflix's top 10 — but the network remained vague about when new episodes would drop.

The season two finale ended on a major cliffhanger, and now we're just a few months away from getting some answers.

Cobra Kai season 3 premieres Friday, Jan. 8 on Netflix.

