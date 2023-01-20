Cobra Kai renewed for sixth and final season

Netflix announced that Cobra Kai's final season is coming "soon" — though creators hint that spin-offs are on the way in an open letter to fans.

Tears are not allowed in this dojo! Actually, maybe they are — just this once.

Netflix announced today that Cobra Kai, the Emmy-nominated hit comedy that updated the Karate Kid saga for a new generation, will return for its sixth and final season "soon."

In an open letter to fans, creators Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg wrote, "Our day one goal with Cobra Kai has always been to end it on our own terms, leaving the Valley in the time and place we've always imagined." Read the full letter below:

cobra kai announcement Cobra Kai creators announce the final season | Credit: Netflix

Though the announcement doesn't give a date for the season 6 premiere, it does provide fans with some hope that more Miyagiverse spin-offs are on the way: "We hope to be telling more Karate Kid stories with you down the road." Heald, Hurwitz, and Schlossberg have long professed to be open to additional series from the martial arts franchise.

As Schlossberg told EW in 2020, "We treat Karate Kid like Breaking Bad, and our show is like the Better Call Saul. But we may be the Breaking Bad for some other Better Call Saul that we come up with — whether it's through characters we've created or other characters from the franchise that haven't been explored." Added Hurwitz last year, "Every option is on the table. It's a special piece of entertainment that we're connected to. And now, even more than five years ago, we are dying to explore more."

For now, the creators want fans to prepare for "the BIGGEST SEASON OF COBRA KAI YET." When last we left Daniel-san (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka), their respective dojos had earned a spot in the prestigious international karate tournament known as Sekai Taikai — as had their rival dojo, Cobra Kai. Oh, and Johnny's sensei-turned-mortal enemy John Kreese (Martin Kove) escaped from prison by faking his death (again). Will he somehow travel to Japan to lead his former Cobra Kai dojo to victory in season 6? Will disgraced sensei Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) and his lawyers manage to get him off the hook for nearly beating Stingray (Paul Walter Hauser) to death? And will Mike Barnes (Sean Kanan) return to help Daniel and Johnny lead the Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang students to victory?

Let us mull over these many burning questions as we prepare for the beginning of the end.

All five seasons of Cobra Kai are streaming now on Netflix.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: