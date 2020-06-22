Cobra Kai moves to Netflix for season 3

Cobra Kai type TV Show Where to watch Close Streaming Options

Cancellation does not exist in this dojo!

Cobra Kai — the TV-series sequel to the Karate Kid saga, which premiered on YouTube in 2018 — is moving to Netflix later this year. The announcement comes less than a month after news broke that YouTube had released the series back to Sony Pictures Television, which produces the half-hour dramedy.

YouTube has been pulling back on its scripted programming lineup since last year, after launching a slate of originals in 2018. Cobra Kai, which follows the renewed rivalry between Karate Kid enemies Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) in modern-day Encino, Calif., generated a large fan following and received two Emmy nominations for stunt coordination.

Image zoom Guy D’Alema/SONY

No word yet on a premiere date for Cobra Kai season 3, though Netflix said in a statement that the first two seasons of the show would arrive on the streamer "this year, with an all-new third season to follow."

In an interview at San Diego Comic-Con last year, Macchio told EW.com that Daniel LaRusso will travel to Okinawa in season 3. “Something I can tease is that, albeit we have a lot of cleaning up to do based on the events of season 2, some of the stories will dive into the origins of both Miyagi-Do Karate and Cobra Kai,” the actor explained. “Like, the beginnings of those two forms of martial arts, and we’ll learn stuff about both that we never knew. And that includes LaRusso going to Okinawa, which is a piece of season 3.”

Related content: