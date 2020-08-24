Cobra Kai type TV Show Where to watch Close Streaming Options

Netflix dropped a trailer to promote the release of Cobra Kai's first two seasons with a grim announcement about its third season—fans will have to wait until next year to watch it.

The series, which is a continuation of the Karate Kid films set in present-day, was picked up by the streamer in June after it was dropped by YouTube. Season 3 has already been shot and post-production completed ahead of the coronavirus pandemic but, as Netflix is exposing a wider audience to the series, they're opting to hold back on new episodes.

A trailer promoting the Aug. 28 release of seasons 1 and 2 introduces new viewers to the Karate Kid legacy and how it mixes into this new world where Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and his longtime nemesis Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) are all grown up and still can't agree on much.

Johnny has opened up his own dojo, Cobra Kai, named after the dojo he pledged his allegiance to in the films and is teaching a squad of new students the way of the cobra. Daniel is now a car salesman and dedicated family man who finds his way back to the world of martial arts by reconnecting to the spirit of his sensei, Nariyoshi Miyagi (Pat Morita).

Fans who watched the shocking cliffhanger in the drama's season 2 finale will have to keep wondering about the fate of the show's lead characters. But as they say, "Pain does not exist in this dojo."

