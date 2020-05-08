Watch Cobie Smulders perform a quarantine version of 'Let's Go to the Mall'



It's been a while since Cobie Smulders embodied a Canadian teen pop idol, but on Thursday she put her denim jacket back on, and probably her jelly bracelets too, to perform a quarantine-themed update of "Let's Go to the Mall," from How I Met Your Mother.

On the show, Smulders' Robin Scherbatsky sang the upbeat song back when she was known as pop star Robin Sparkles in the Great White North. She hides this fact from all her friends until they discover the glorious music video for themselves. While the original lyrics are, obviously, about hanging out at the mall with friends, Smulders' new version encourages fans to stay inside during the coronavirus pandemic.

In an Instagram video unveiling the song, Smulders plays the piano while singing the changed lyrics.

"Keep on those jelly bracelets / And that cool graffiti coat / 'Cuz the mall is in our hearts, that's what it's all about," she sings (instead of "At the mall, having fun is what it's all about").

Other new lines include "I have to go do Zoom school soon, at least until we're all immune / But that's just fine, I'm gonna follow COVID guidelines."

Smulders also adds references to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and poutine, but don't worry, she keeps the best parts in, like her crush (maybe husband Taran Killam?) having cool hair "like Gretzy hair, and he does jumps on his skateboard." And no, she didn't forget about the robot either. She even has a toy drum to imitate the drum heard in the original song.

"Here it is. I hope it takes your mind off some things. It certainly did for me!" the Stumptown star captioned the video.

Smulders also thanked How I Met Your Mother showrunners Craig Thomas and Carter Bays for the new lyrics, and composer Brian Kim, who composed the original and updated version. The actress is also encouraging fans to donate to Save the Children, Canada Helps, and Daily Bread Food Bank.

Robin's Canadian heritage and past career were often the butt of the gang's jokes on HIMYM, and it all started with "Let's Go to the Mall" in season 2. While the original song was supposed to have been recorded in the '90s, Robin explains that she was wearing '80s-inspired clothes in the video because the '80s "didn't come to Canada until '93."

Smulders joins numerous stars we've updated famous tunes to fit current events. Neil Diamond changed his classic "Sweet Caroline" to be about hand washing, while JoJo switched up "Leave (Get Out)" to encourage social distancing.

For the latest information on coronavirus (COVID-19), including how to protect yourself and what to do if you think you are sick, please visit coronavirus.gov.

