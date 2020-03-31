CNN anchor Chris Cuomo has coronavirus, will do shows from home

Image zoom Mario Tama/Getty Images

CNN's Chris Cuomo announced Tuesday that he's tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

"In these difficult times that seem to get more difficult and complicated by the day, I just found out that I am positive for coronavirus," Cuomo wrote in a message on Twitter. "I have been exposed to people in recent days who have subsequently tested positive and I had fevers, chills, and shortness of breath. I just hope I didn't give it to the kids and Cristina. That would make me feel worse than this illness!"

Cuomo will continue to anchor his nightly program Cuomo Prime Time at home, noting he is "quarantined in my basement."

Cuomo's brother is New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who has drawn praise for his candid and sincere news conferences giving updates about the outbreak. New York leads the country with more than 75,000 confirmed cases (and doubtless many more due to an ongoing lack of testing of "mild" cases).

"We will all beat this by being smart and tough and united!" Cuomo added.

