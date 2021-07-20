Adrian Grenier is an abuser reckoning with karma in Netflix's Clickbait teaser

Get ready to obsess over what will become your new favorite binge-watch — the first teaser and photos are here for Clickbait, starring Adrian Grenier as an abuser facing a karmic reckoning. (But unfortunately, we're not talking about his The Devil Wears Prada character facing justice for being the worst onscreen boyfriend.)

Netflix's dark new limited series stars Grenier as Nick Brewer, "a loving father, husband, and brother who one day suddenly and mysteriously disappears," only for a video to then appear on the internet showing Nick, beaten and seemingly held against his will, holding up a sign that reads, "I abuse women. At 5 million views, I die." According to the official series description, the "compelling, high stakes thriller" follows Nick's sister (Zoe Kazan) and wife (Betty Gabriel) as they rush to find and save him, all the while reeling from the revelation in the video — is it a threat, confession, or both — as they uncover a side of Nick they didn't know existed.

Clickbait is an eight-episode series told from revolving points of view, exploring "the ways in which our most dangerous and uncontrolled impulses are fueled in the age of social media, revealing the ever-widening fractures we find between our virtual and real-life personas." The series comes from Tony Ayres (The Slap) and David Heyman (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Harry Potter, Gravity) with Christian White as co-creator, co-producer, and writer; Brad Anderson (The Sinner) as director; and Tom Winchester (The Capture) as executive producer.

Check out the first look teaser trailer and more photos below:

Clickbait Adrian Grenier in 'Clickbait' | Credit: netflix

Clickbait (L-R) Zoe Kazan and Betty Gabriel in 'Clickbait' | Credit: netflix

Clickbait Betty Gabriel and Adrian Grenier | Credit: netflix

Clickbait (L-R) Zoe Kazan and Pia Brewer in 'Clickbait' | Credit: netflix

Clickbait Phoenix Raei in 'Clickbait' | Credit: netflix

Clickbait premieres Aug. 25 on Netflix.