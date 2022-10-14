The Leftovers

"The Leftovers was just so devastating. It was so human and painful and beautiful. Those performances were outstanding," reflects DuVall of the HBO drama that starred Justin Theroux, Amy Brenneman, Carrie Coon, and Christopher Eccleston, among others.

She says the craftsmanship on the drama series, created by Damon Lindelof and Tom Perrotta, was at the highest level possible.

"It was such a well executed show where I really had no idea what was going to happen next," she says. "Which for me as an audience member is the most exciting place to be, in a constant state of — rather than trying to get ahead of the story — just letting the story wash over you. I think that is the best place to be in."