Meet Your Maker: High School creator Clea DuVall on her pop culture inspirations
For Clea DuVall, it's all about connection. The Veep and But I'm a Cheerleader actress, and director of the 2020 holiday rom-com Happiest Season, says she connected deeply with indie pop duo Tegan and Sara Quin's memoir High School, so much so that she took on the role of co-creator and co-showrunner for the new Amazon Freevee drama series adaptation of the same name.
"Never before had I read something that represented my experience of adolescence, much less seen it on screen," says DuVall. "As soon as I finished reading the book, I knew I wanted to adapt it."
The series, streaming now, stars TikTok twins Railey and Seazynn Gilliland as teenage versions of Tegan and Sara. Set to a '90s grunge soundtrack, the sisters struggle to figure out their individuality as identical twins, sexuality amongst first loves, devastating heartbreaks, and deep connection to making music and songwriting.
"A big reason I wanted to make this show is because I'd never seen anything like it," she says. And, perhaps, one day it will inspire a storyteller like Goodfellas, PJ Harvey, and more inspired DuVall. Here, the actor-director tells EW what pieces of pop culture she's connected with most throughout her life.
Six Feet Under
DuVall says she found the story and world-building in Alan Ball's HBO drama series fascinating. "Six Feet Under, the world that they created, and this family that were just filled with these complicated, flawed characters," says DuVall, "watching them all sort of navigate their own lives and their lives with each other — I was just riveted."
The Leftovers
"The Leftovers was just so devastating. It was so human and painful and beautiful. Those performances were outstanding," reflects DuVall of the HBO drama that starred Justin Theroux, Amy Brenneman, Carrie Coon, and Christopher Eccleston, among others.
She says the craftsmanship on the drama series, created by Damon Lindelof and Tom Perrotta, was at the highest level possible.
"It was such a well executed show where I really had no idea what was going to happen next," she says. "Which for me as an audience member is the most exciting place to be, in a constant state of — rather than trying to get ahead of the story — just letting the story wash over you. I think that is the best place to be in."
The Silence of the Lambs
DuVall sparked a connection with Jodie Foster's character Clarice Starling in the 1991 thriller. She says her performance in the film —which earned Foster an Oscar — made her want to pursue acting.
"My favorite movie in the world is Silence of the Lambs," she admits of the 1992 Best Picture Oscar winner. "I've never made anything like it but hope to one day make something in that genre. When I was a kid, it was the first true adult movie that I watched and really connected to."
Goodfellas
Speaking of favorites, DuVall also praises Martin Scorsese and his mastery of storytelling. Her favorite Scorsese film? Goodfellas.
"It's just that movie that I can watch over and over again and I never get tired of it. I'm equally on the edge of my seat every single time. That really sort of showed me the craft of storytelling and filmmaking in a way that it opened up my eyes to what you could accomplish. Ray Liotta is just a powerhouse."
Christopher Pike books
The prolific author's young adult mystery-thriller novels inspired DuVall at the age of 11 to start writing her own stories.
"A writer was the first thing I ever wanted to be because of those books," she recalls. "There was something about those books and the formula that made writing feel very accessible to me. I would just sit in my room and write my own Christopher Pike-type stories and escape to those worlds."
Amongst Pike's works, there is one that DuVall is currently excited about: Mike Flanagan's adaptation of The Midnight Club, streaming now on Netflix.
PJ Harvey
DuVall says English singer-songwriter PJ Harvey, along with other '90s female artists, inspired her with their strength.
"Hole and Björk, these strong women I really sought out. They had something to say and their music was just so inspiring. That's why making a show like High School was so fun because I really got to bring in all the music that I loved and listened to when I was in high school in the '90s."
High School is streaming now on Amazon Freevee.
