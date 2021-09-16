Get to know the man who will hop from Michelle's season of The Bachelorette to handing out the roses himself in 2022.

5 very important facts about new Bachelor Clayton Echard

It's kind of like the best of both worlds, rose lovers. Many of us in Bachelor Nation have longed, over the years, for the good old days of The Bachelor, when Mike Fleiss and company would cast total unknowns as the lead. The show stopped casting newbies more than a decade ago — and no, Matt James doesn't really count because he was such a frequent flyer on Tyler Cameron's instagram.

So when Variety reported Wednesday that the new Bachelor is Clayton Echard — a strapping young man from Missouri who recently competed for Michelle Young's heart on the upcoming season of The Bachelorette — it was a true cake-and-eat-it-too situation. Now we get to obsess over a man we've never heard of, and then by the time he becomes the Bachelor, we'll all know (and presumably love) him from Michelle's season. It's win-win! (A source confirmed Variety's report to EW, though ABC and Warner Bros. declined to comment.)

Now, rose lovers, I present to you some very important facts about Mr. Clayton Echard, which I gleaned from the almighty interwebs.

Clayton Echard Clayton Echard | Credit: Courtesy of ABC

He's a glass-half-full kind of guy

My favorite thing about Clayton's LinkedIn page isn't all the information about his job (he's a sales rep for an orthopedic medical technology company called Stryker) or the bowtie-and-boutonniere photo he uses for his profile. The best thing about this page is that the dude lists "Professional Athlete" as part of his job experience, even though he was signed by the Seattle Seahawks on July 31, 2016, and cut from the team a little over one month later. Clayton is completely forthright about his brief moment of NFL glory, calling it a "unique experience I was blessed to be part of." Gotta love a guy with a positive attitude.

He's a tall man

According to Seahawks.com, which reported Clayton's signing back in 2016, he is 6-foot-4. Okay, so it's not quite "Thomas from Bachelor in Paradise tall," but it's still "duck your head when entering the Rose Palapa" tall. In related news…

He eats (or used to eat) 6,000 calories a day(!)

Based on this Instagram post from 2019, it looks like Clayton has a big appetite for healthy food. (When you're as into weightlifting as he is, 2,000 calories a day isn't going to cut it.) Bonus for his future wife: It appears that he likes to cook too.

He knows the importance of giving back (and he likes kids)

As evidenced by his LinkedIn page, Clayton has volunteered for Big Brothers Big Sisters of America as well as Coyote Hill Christian Children's Home in Harrisburg, Mo., where he "interacted with children in a playground setting and served as a positive role model."

He may bore you to tears talking about his workout

Exhibit A:

Also see here, here, and here. But hey, the guy clearly works hard to look that buff, so I suppose it's no surprise that he wants to talk (and talk) about it.

What say you, rose lovers? Does Clayton seem a good pick for Bachelor? Or were you hoping it'd be Greg? (Just kidding.) Post your thoughts below.

