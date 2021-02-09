The TikTok star and daughter of Kellyanne Conway was featured in a teaser for the show's Feb. 14 return.

Claudia Conway will appear on American Idol

Claudia Conway, a TikTok star and the daughter of Donald Trump's former senior counselor Kellyanne Conway, will appear on American Idol's new season.

The teenager appeared in ABC's promos for the singing competition Monday night, which teased "big changes" and "bigger surprises" for season 19. In one clip, Conway introduces herself, leading judges Katy Perry and Lionel Richie to react in shock.

Another video features Ryan Seacrest's voice-over introducing Conway as a "social media sensation," showing her standing in front of the judges.

"My parents are high-profile political figures," she says in the clip.

The 16-year-old has made headlines over the past year for publicly speaking out against her mother and father, anti-Trump attorney George Conway. On TikTok, she's given followers a peek at her rocky relationship with them at home before calling a truce in January, asking fans to "stop spreading" negative messages about her parents.

Conway's Idol appearance may not come as a surprise to her followers, as she teased that she was auditioning back in November.

"I'm here at American Idol confessional," Conway said in a TikTok filmed on the show's set. "I met Ryan Seacrest today and I have my audition soon, so stay tuned for that. Very very nervous but very excited."

Perry also featured Conway on her Instagram that month.

"Well well, let the games begin, because Claudia just tried out for American Idol," the singer said in the video.

American Idol returns on Sunday, Feb. 14.

