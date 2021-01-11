Silence of the Lambs sequel Clarice releases haunting new trailer

Above is the new two-minute trailer for Clarice, which offers the first extended look at CBS's upcoming Silence of the Lambs prequel series.

Clarice picks up one year after the events in Jonathan Demme's 1991 Oscar-winning film, with rookie FBI agent Clarice Starling (Rebecca Breeds, The Originals) returning to her native rural West Virginia to tackle a new case while she's still haunted by the events in her past (namely, her near-fatal encounter with the serial killer Buffalo Bill).

The trailer – which premiered on Sunday night during 60 Minutes and is online exclusively on EW.com – includes other familiar characters from the film, such as Starling's FBI colleague Ardelia Mapp (Devyn Tyler) and kidnapping survivor Catherine Martin (Marnee Carpenter). The clip also features Brandi Carlile's cover of John Denver's classic tune “Country Roads."

For more insight on the new series, check out EW's exclusive interview with producers Jenny Lumet and Alex Kurtzman revealing some intriguing details about the show, and how it will differ from the iconic film and from NBC's Lambs sequel Hannibal.

Clarice premieres Thursday, Feb. 11 on CBS.