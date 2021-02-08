Clarice tries to save the lambs, not silence them, in new Super Bowl trailer

In case you didn't realize that Clarice was a sequel series to The Silence of the Lambs, there are now actual lambs in the new trailer that dropped during the Super Bowl on Sunday.

"The lambs were screaming," actress Rebecca Breeds recites as the lead character, Clarice Starling. "I tried to free them. I thought if I could save just one… but he was so heavy. I couldn't save the lamb. But I will never stop trying."

The teaser ends with a moth landing on Clarice's mouth as a nod to the poster for the 1991 horror-thriller that saw Jodie Foster as Clarice opposite Anthony Hopkins as cannibalistic serial killer Hannibal Lecter. That name, however, won't be mentioned on the CBS show due to rights issues with author Thomas Harris' book characters, as explained by the producers.

Watch the new Super Bowl trailer here:

Clarice takes place a year after the events told in The Silence of the Lambs and focuses on FBI Agent Starling returning to the field in 1993. Devyn Tyler will play Starling's FBI colleague Ardelia Mapp, and Marnee Carpenter will play kidnapping survivor Catherine Martin.

Jenny Lumet and Alex Kurtzman produce the series, which will premiere on Feb. 11 at 10 p.m. ET on CBS and CBS All Access.

