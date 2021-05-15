Clarice and SEAL Team are moving to Paramount+

SEAL Team and Clarice are moving to a new home.

The two CBS dramas -- which were on the bubble leading into next week's upfront presentations to advertisers -- will move to Paramount+. SEAL Team, which stars David Boreanaz, will have an initial run of episodes this fall before moving to CBS' sister streaming network.

Clarice, which is wrapping up its first season, will move to Paramount+ in the fall. The show, which is executive produced by Star Trek guru Alex Kurtzman, averaged 6.1 million this season. SEAL Team brought in 6.1 million viewers this year.

Seal Team, Clarice Credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS; Brooke Palmer/CBS

CBS has a deep bench of solid performers so there was only so much room on the network. Among the dramas the most-watched network has already renewed are Blue Bloods, Bull, FBI, FBI: Most Wanted, Magnum P.I., and both NCIS shows.

The network also picked up two new series for fall called Smallwood and Good Sam. Smallwood is a comedy starring Pete Holmes, Chi McBride, and Katie Lowe and is described like this: "After being laid off from the assembly line at the GM factory, a seemingly ordinary man makes the extraordinary decision to provide for his family by following his dream of becoming a professional bowler. Based on professional bowler Tom Smallwood's life."

Good Sam stars Sophia Bush and Jason Isaacs and is about a "talented yet stifled surgeon embraces her leadership role after her renowned and pompous boss falls into a coma. When he awakens and wants to resume surgery, however, it falls to her to supervise this overbearing blowhard who never acknowledged her talents - and also happens to be her father."

CBS will present its fall lineup to advertisers virtually on Wednesday.