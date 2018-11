“From the production design to the costumes, the world around Claire got a very specific color palette in season six,” says Wenger. “The walls in the Oval Office were painted grey, and the bedroom in the residence also got a ‘makeover’ to reflect this. This scene is when she fires the entire VP Mark Usher-appointed cabinet and takes total control of the White House. The grey color palette is officially all around her and it became my job to take these color themes and apply them to the looks of most every other character in the show.”