Whoopi Goldberg once had an elevator fart war with Robin Williams and Billy Crystal

Ever wondered how Whoopi Goldberg got her unique nickname? Has her granddaughter got a story for you.
In this exclusive preview of tonight's new episode of Claim to Fame, Amara Skye Dean — granddaughter of the EGOT actress and comedian — shares a story about her grandma with fellow contestant Dominique. But because the whole point of Claim to Fame is for contestants to keep their own famous family member a secret while trying to figure out who everyone else is related to, Amara has to change a few details in the telling.
As Amara explains to viewers in her confessional, grandma Whoopi got her nickname "because she likes to fart a lot." And one of Amara's favorite stories about her grandmother centers on the time that she was in an elevator with fellow comedians Robin Williams and Billy Crystal and a flatulence war broke out.
"I guess they were Dutch Oven-ing each other, just basking in the ambience of farts," says Amara, who goes on to reveal how her grandma got the last laugh when a fourth person entered the aromatic elevator. Watch the full clip above.
