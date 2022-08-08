Whoopi Goldberg once had an elevator fart war with Robin Williams and Billy Crystal

Watch her granddaughter Amara tell the story in this exclusive clip from ABC's Claim to Fame.

CLAIM TO FAME - “It’s All Relative” – Hosts Kevin and Frankie Jonas introduce the 12 celebrity relatives who will be living under one roof and concealing their identity and lineage in the quest for the coveted $100,000 prize. Contestants are tasked with competing in a talent show for their first challenge, with one contestant ultimately facing elimination in the premiere episode of “Claim to Fame,” MONDAY, JULY 11 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/John Fleenor) CLAIM TO FAME Claim to Fame Show More About Claim to Fame type TV Show genre Reality

Ever wondered how Whoopi Goldberg got her unique nickname? Has her granddaughter got a story for you.

In this exclusive preview of tonight's new episode of Claim to Fame, Amara Skye Dean — granddaughter of the EGOT actress and comedian — shares a story about her grandma with fellow contestant Dominique. But because the whole point of Claim to Fame is for contestants to keep their own famous family member a secret while trying to figure out who everyone else is related to, Amara has to change a few details in the telling.

Claim to Fame grab Amara and Dominique on 'Claim to Fame' | Credit: ABC

As Amara explains to viewers in her confessional, grandma Whoopi got her nickname "because she likes to fart a lot." And one of Amara's favorite stories about her grandmother centers on the time that she was in an elevator with fellow comedians Robin Williams and Billy Crystal and a flatulence war broke out.

"I guess they were Dutch Oven-ing each other, just basking in the ambience of farts," says Amara, who goes on to reveal how her grandma got the last laugh when a fourth person entered the aromatic elevator. Watch the full clip above.

Claim to Fame airs Mondays at 10 p.m. on ABC.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: