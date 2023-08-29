It came down to Chris, Gabriel, and Monay having to guess each other's celebrity relatives.

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Claim to Fame, season 2, episodes 9 and 10, "Disco Balls and Clue Walls" and "Needle in a Haystack."

After a two-episode season finale, Claim to Fame has a new winner.

In the first installment, the remaining four players each take part in a solo challenge in which they have to match a series of clues to their competitors. Learning which of their guesses are incorrect proves surprisingly valuable when they all finally piece together that Gabriel has been lying about being related to an athlete this whole time. But that fact doesn't do them much good in the end when Gabriel wins the challenge and chooses himself as guesser. He correctly guesses, and eliminates, Karsyn, who is the niece of race car driver Dale Earnhardt Jr.

The second episode sees the return of Kevin Jonas, whose co-host and brother Franklin has been doing solo duty while his own famous relations, the Jonas Brothers, go on tour. Also returning? Every eliminated season 2 player, first at a pool party where they attempt to help Chris, Gabriel, and Monay figure each other out, then in a final challenge in which they all dig through giant haystacks to find clues for each one of them that the top three scramble to put in elimination order the fastest. Episode 1 eliminee, Tom Hanks' niece Carly, hilariously picks up a normal rock in the hay and thinks it is a clue for Travis' dad, Neil deGrasse Tyson. Sadly, she does not have another epic meltdown when informed she's wrong.

Gabriel dominates the challenge yet again, which automatically puts him in the final guess-off. He also gets to choose the guesser for the first round and picks Monay, who revealed to him earlier that she finally figured out Chris' identity for real this time after three former players went home trying. Monay guesses that Chris is related to Donny Osmond, and, unlike Jane, Hugo, and J.R. before her, Monay is correct. Just as every mom knew, the '70s teen idol is Chris' dad.

That leaves Gabriel and Monay to go head-to-head in the final round. Gabriel gets to choose his role and opts to be the guesser and "fall on my own sword" if wrong. He guesses that Monay is related to Curb Your Enthusiasm star J.B. Smoove. He's right, the Emmy-winning comedian is Monay's dad, only her name is not actually Monay. She reveals herself to be Jerrica Brooks. "My father is Jerry Brooks, a.k.a. J.B. Smoove, I'm basically the female version of him," she shares.

This means Gabriel wins Claim to Fame season 2, joining season 1 winner, Keke Palmer's older sister, Loreal Chanel "L.C." Palmer, in the secret celebrity relative hall of fame and as recipient of a $100,000 cash prize. Gabriel reveals to the group what many of them had not figured out: his relative has nothing to do with sports (unless you count the sport of "making babies like rabbits," as he says in the previous episode). Instead, his older brother is Wild 'n Out creator, The Masked Singer host, and father of 12 Nick Cannon.

In a recorded video, the actor and host congratulates his sibling on the big win: "I am Nick Cannon and Gabriel is my little brother, even though he's way bigger than me, but you know, genetics. Enjoy that new claim to fame. Loan me some money."

