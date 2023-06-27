Follow along as we keep track of clues and the exposed eliminated contestants.

Every Claim to Fame season 2 celebrity relative revealed so far — plus our predictions for the rest

ABC's Claim to Fame is back for season 2 with 12 new contestants who are all related to someone famous whose identity they are desperately trying to keep secret from the group. The reality guessing game is once again cohosted by Franklin "Frankie" Jonas and his own celebrity relative, brother Kevin Jonas. They make a delightful pair as they lead contestants through challenges where clues are exposed and get very hyped for every big reveal.

This season, each person's famous relation is being kept under wraps from viewers at home too, which means we get to guess along with the houseguests. Follow along below as we collect the biggest clues for each contestant, make our own predictions for their notable kin, and keep track of every reveal.

CLAIM TO FAME - Carly; Tom Hanks attends the "Asteroid City" New York Premiere Carly, her uncle Tom Hanks | Credit: ABC/Gizelle Hernandez; Cindy Ord/WireImage

Carly

Biggest clues: Her uncle is an Oscar winner and "one of the biggest actors in Hollywood ever since the '80s."

Status: Eliminated episode 1 on June 26, 2023

EW's best guess: N/A (But we swear we called this one before the reveal.)

Celebrity relative revealed: Tom Hanks is her uncle

CHRIS, ABC's Claim to Fame season 2 Chris on 'Claim to Fame' season 2 | Credit: ABC

Chris

Biggest clues: His relative is a singer, who he looks and sings like, and has a star on the Walk of Fame.

Status: Still in the game

EW's best guess: We're going with John Mayer for now, but looking forward to more clues.

Celebrity relative revealed: Not yet

COLE, ABC's Claim to Fame season 2 Cole on 'Claim to Fame' season 2 | Credit: ABC

Cole

Biggest clues: All we got from him during the Two Truths and a Lie icebreaker is that his famous relative is his father, which we can't be sure is a truth or lie.

Status: Still in the game

EW's best guess: We're gonna need an actual clue to crack this one.

Celebrity relative revealed: Not yet

GABRIEL, ABC's Claim to Fame season 2 Gabriel on 'Claim to Fame' season 2 | Credit: ABC

Gabriel

Biggest clues: His brother won an NAACP Award and they look nothing alike.

Status: Still in the game

EW's best guess: Without much to go on yet, our wild guess is Wayne Brady since they don't look alike but do both have charisma and great people skills.

Celebrity relative revealed: Not yet

HUGO, ABC's Claim to Fame season 2 Hugo on 'Claim to Fame' season 2 | Credit: ABC

Hugo

Biggest clues: His grandfather won a Nobel Prize and was at one point in time "the most powerful man in world."

Status: Still in the game

EW's best guess: We're fairly certain he's related to former President Jimmy Carter.

Celebrity relative revealed: Not yet

JANE, ABC's Claim to Fame season 2 Jane on 'Claim to Fame' season 2 | Credit: ABC

Jane

Biggest clues: Two of these things are true: Her dad is a musician with a Grammy.

Status: Still in the game

EW's best guess: Jane came to play and she has us stumped so far. We'll just say Tiny Tim based on her ukulele skills until we get more clues.

Celebrity relative revealed: Not yet

JR, ABC's Claim to Fame season 2 JR on 'Claim to Fame' season 2 | Credit: ABC

J.R.

Biggest clues: He has a famous brother who is not in the NBA.

Status: Still in the game

EW's best guess: None yet

Celebrity relative revealed: Not yet

KARSYN, ABC's Claim to Fame season 2 Karsyn on 'Claim to Fame' season 2 | Credit: ABC

Karsyn

Biggest clues: Tells group she is related to a male musician, but we don't yet know if part of this is a lie.

Status: Still in the game

EW's best guess: None yet

Celebrity relative revealed: Not yet

MONAY, ABC's Claim to Fame season 2 Monay on 'Claim to Fame' season 2 | Credit: ABC

Monay

Biggest clues: Says her father is an athlete with an Emmy, but one of these is a lie.

Status: Still in the game

EW's best guess: None yet

Celebrity relative revealed: Not yet

OLIVIA, ABC's Claim to Fame season 2 Olivia on 'Claim to Fame' season 2 | Credit: ABC

Olivia

Biggest clues: Says she is related to a Razzie winner, which we don't yet know is true.

Status: Still in the game

EW's best guess: Assuming her relative's highest achievement really is a Razzie, we're going with Pauley Shore or Tom Green for now.

Celebrity relative revealed: Not yet

SHAYNE, ABC's Claim to Fame season 2 Shayne on 'Claim to Fame' season 2 | Credit: ABC

Shayne

Biggest clues: She says her father is a musician who has won a Grammy, but we know one of these is a fib. Her bonus clue contains symbols for a crown, coin, traveling, the U.S., as well as a deer with antlers and wheat.

Status: Still in the game

EW's best guess: Otay! Based on that bonus clue, we are sure she is related to SNL's Buckwheat and the star of Coming to America, Eddie Murphy, who has a Grammy for a comedy album. (Funny enough, Murphy also received a Razzie, as did the Jonas Bros.)

Celebrity relative revealed: Not yet

TRAVIS, ABC's Claim to Fame season 2 Travis on 'Claim to Fame' season 2 | Credit: ABC

Travis

Biggest clues: He tells the group his father is an actor who has won a Critics Choice Award, but we know one of the latter two is a lie. He worries that reciting the first 100 digits of pi puts him "in the nerd category," which he says is a risk based on who his father is.

Status: Still in the game

EW's best guess: Our calculations tell us he's related to celebrity astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson.

Celebrity relative revealed: Not yet

Check back each week for updates. Claim to Fame airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

