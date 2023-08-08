Warning: This article contains spoilers for Claim to Fame, season 2, episode 7, "Absolutely Shredded."

The latest eliminated Claim to Fame contestant gave a farewell address fit for a president.

On Monday's episode of the ABC celebrity relative competition series, Hugo confidently guessed that Chris was related to Elton John despite a clue saying the latter's relative was born in Utah, not the U.K. The mistake meant that Hugo was eliminated and his own famous relation was revealed: He's the grandson of former President Jimmy Carter. Hugo paid his grandfather a moving tribute, noting that the 98-year-old went into hospice earlier this year.

"He's an amazing grandpa. Honestly, I love him so much. I call him Papa," Hugo shared with his fellow contestants and hosts Franklin and Kevin Jonas.

The ejected competitor shared that his full name is Hugo Wentzel, and that his mother is Amy Carter, who grew up in the White House after her father was elected the 39th president of the United States.

Claim to Fame Hugo and James Earl "Jimmy" Carter Hugo on 'Claim to Fame' and his grandfather President Jimmy Carter | Credit: ABC/Gizelle Hernandez, Photo12/Universal Images Group via Getty

"He led America and my family very well," Hugo said of the former world leader. "I stand for everything he stands for. He believes in equality for everyone, regardless of race, class, gender, anything. He's just an amazing person. I aspire to be like him one day."

Beginning to tear up, Hugo also shared news of his grandfather's failing health: "I also want to say that he's recently been put into hospice because he has been very sick. It was really sad. I love you so much, Papa. You were amazing and I will do everything I can to keep your legacy alive. Lead with love. That's all I got to say."

This was the second week in a row that a wrong guess led to an unexpected departure on Claim to Fame. Last week, Olivia was eliminated and revealed to be Jenny McCarthy's niece after she incorrectly guessed Karsyn was related to race car driver Jeff Gordon.

Claim to Fame airs Mondays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: