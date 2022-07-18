CLAIM TO FAME - “It’s All Relative” – Hosts Kevin and Frankie Jonas introduce the 12 celebrity relatives who will be living under one roof and concealing their identity and lineage in the quest for the coveted $100,000 prize. Contestants are tasked with competing in a talent show for their first challenge, with one contestant ultimately facing elimination in the premiere episode of “Claim to Fame,” MONDAY, JULY 11 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/John Fleenor) CLAIM TO FAME Claim to Fame Show More About Claim to Fame type TV Show genre Reality

Look, there's no reason to be ashamed. If you watched last week's series premiere of Claim to Fame and found yourself going down a few internet-sleuthing rabbit holes, well, you're not alone.

In the new ABC reality show, 12 contestants — all of whom are related to someone famous — compete for $100,000 while trying to hide the identity of their celebrity kin. Every week, one contestant has to guess the identity of a fellow player, and either the guesser or the guessee gets sent home. So far two players have revealed their celebrity connections to the audience (but not their housemates): "Louise" is actually Adria Biles, sister of Olympic #GOAT Simone Biles, and Amara Skye Dean is the granddaughter of EGOT title holder Whoopi Goldberg.

The first episode ended with a twist when Maxwell, Chuck Norris' grandson, got booted for cheating, but this week the contestants will have to send someone home the old-fashioned way: by uncovering which A-lister shares their DNA. In this exclusive preview of tonight's episode, the remaining 11 players compete in a challenge that involves groping objects hidden in a box and trying to decipher them as clues. Eagle-eyed viewers will notice two food items in the mix, a pickle and an orange. Watch the clip above, and if you feel like hazarding a guess or two, take your shot in the comments below.

Claim to Fame airs Mondays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

